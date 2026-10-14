NORWALK — The storage building at the Norwalk High School marching band facility at Andrews Field will now be named in honor of a man who recently retired after nearly 40 years of service to the group.

The City Council Tuesday unanimously approved naming the building, commonly referred to as the “Greenhouse,” after Douglas Oravez.

“Mr. Oravez has taught with the band every year since 1988 and has been an integral part of its success,” Interim Superintendent Sandra Faioes wrote in a letter recommending the change. “During his tenure, the band earned dozens of state and national championships, and his dedication, expertise, and commitment played a significant role in those achievements.”

“Beyond his accomplishments, Mr. Oravez is deeply respected and beloved by generations of students, families, and community members,” Faioes wrote. “His impact on the Norwalk High School community has been profound and lasting.”

Faioes spoke to the council briefly Tuesday in support of the move.

“This speaks not just to his commitment to our music program, but also to his commitment for our community,” she said of Oravez, a Norwalk native.

Mayor Barbara Smyth, a former band chaperone herself, said she recently asked her son what he remembered about Oravez. The answer, she said, was simple: “He was so funny.”

“It’s great that we could honor him this way,” Smyth said. “He spent a lot of time in that green shed.”

Council member Jalin Sead agreed while recalling the band’s rich history of success in competitions.

“They win often, and that just goes to show the dedication of everybody, all of the faculty members that assist with this, and all of the children and kids that went through there,” he said. “You don’t win by a couple of good kids or one person. You win by having a good team, and its dedication.”

In other business, the council lifted a moratorium put in place during spring on applications to name streets after notable community members.

The hold on applications was enacted while council members revised an ordinance governing honorary street naming regulations over the last several months to simplify the process and provide more clarity. Applications can now be filed beginning Nov. 1.

The council approved the consent calendar, with an abstention from DaJuan Wiggins. Items included a $114,165.51 transfer of Mayor’s Initiative ARPA money to four other ARPA projects and a three-year, $150,457.63 electronic health record software contract with Patagonia Health.

Also included was the purchase of a 2025 Ford bucket truck for up to $180,000 and a $187,367 contract to renovate the Senior Center patio.

The contract for the patio work was awarded to Waterbury-based Helpy Clean Us LLC, the lowest of three bidders on the project to replace the roughly 2,500-square-foot patio and add a ramp, stairs, and doors.

“Currently the space is unsafe for seniors to use, since there are loose and broken bricks throughout,” a memo from Assistant Building Manager Joan Acquarulo detailing the work said. “The current facility presents challenges for seniors and does not provide accessible features for people with disabilities as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Building Code.”