NORWALK, Conn. — “Always…Patsy Cline” is returning to Norwalk for Music Theatre of Connecticut’s (MTC) 40th anniversary season, nearly a decade after the show sold out most performances during its 2018 run, according to MTC.

The musical play, written by Ted Swindley, is the true story of country singer Patsy Cline’s friendship with Louise Seger, a Houston fan whom she met at a Texas honky-tonk in 1961. The two remained in correspondence until Cline’s death in a 1963 plane crash at age 30. The show’s title comes from Cline’s letters, which she signed “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.”

The production features 27 songs, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.” Jacqueline Petroccia stars as Cline, with Anette Sanders as Seger. Amy Griffin directs, with music direction by Tony Bellomy.

“Always…Patsy Cline” runs Nov. 6-22 at Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, 509 Westport Ave. Performances are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $51 to $66, plus fees, and are available at musictheatreofct.com or by calling 203-454-3883.