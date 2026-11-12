NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Library hosted its 10th annual Author Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 7, at its Main Library. Co-sponsored with Connecticut Book Festivals, this year’s event drew 70 authors and 150 visitors.



Luca DiMatteo opened the event by introducing Library Director Sherelle Harris, who joined state Sen. Bob Duff and state Rep. Dominique Johnson for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Credit: Norwalk Public Library

After introducing Library Board Treasurer Jannie Williams, Harris acknowledged Duff and Johnson as dedicated library supporters. She described Johnson as a humble but mighty force behind legislation and Duff as a powerhouse and champion in opposition to book bans. Both addressed the authors genuinely as friends they didn’t know they had. The authors appreciated their time and acknowledgment as writers.

Harris also paid tribute to her predecessor, Christine Bradley, and to Cynde Lahey, the recently retired Manager of Adult Services who brought the festival to Norwalk.

This was Harris’s first year being fully immersed in the program. Reflecting on the importance of authors and their work, she said, “Senator Duff said it best when he thanked the authors because they give us things to think about and different ways to think about them.”

State Rep. Travis Simms and Norwalk City Council Member Darlene Young joined the festival shortly after the ribbon-cutting. Young stayed throughout the event, getting to know the authors and attendees, buying books and helping set up lunch.

New this year were panel discussions covering several topics, including historical fiction and nonfiction, moderated by writer Bette Bono; artificial intelligence, moderated by Columbia University lecturer Dr. Laura Sang Hee Scherling; and younger-generation readers, moderated by Stacy Mozer of the New England Chapter of SCBWI.

Additional panels included: New Writers, moderated by authors from Shattered Ceiling Press, Inc.; Identity, Belonging & the Stories We Tell, moderated by CTGLC Executive Director John Pica-Sneeden; and poetry, moderated by Harris.

DiMatteo introduced Harris as a “brain” who is much more than a library director, highlighting her writing background and publications.

Credit: Norwalk Public Library

The event also featured adult and children’s author readings and Writer Sneak Peeks.

“I thought the event was widely successful, with a large increase in attendees to the event,” DiMatteo said. “I’m excited to see what the Norwalk Public Library and Connecticut Book Festivals can manifest for the 11th annual Norwalk Author Celebration next year.”

“I enjoyed working with Luca and his team tremendously. Librarian Nicole Andrzejewski did a phenomenal job on the booklet,” Harris said. “The thing I loved most were the connections made with the Connecticut Book Festival and the Norwalk Historical Society.”

Library Assistant Raeven McFadden said many years ago, she gave Harris a card that reads, “You have such a welcoming spirit. You always make enough time, enough food and enough room for everyone and you probably don’t think twice about it…That kind of arms-wide-open attitude is proof of your generous heart.”

McFadden said she saw that same spirit from Luca, Sherelle and Willie Prezzie, along with other staff members, during Saturday’s event and hoped the authors felt it, too.

Books by local authors are available in the Norwalk Public Library collection.

“I purchased so many books, and I can’t wait to dive into them,” Harris said. “However, one of the best books I’ve read is titled Expectant Journey, set here in Connecticut by local author Vance Alexander. He’s written the sequel, which I also have and look forward to reading.”

Editor’s note: The author of this article is an employee of the Norwalk Public Library.