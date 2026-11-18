NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s public schools beat the state average on Connecticut’s yearly school report card for the second year in a row, officials told the Board of Education on Tuesday.

The district earned 74.1% of the points possible on the state’s Next Generation Accountability Index. The state average was 72.2%. Norwalk scored 73.9% last year.

Interim Deputy Superintendent Rob Pennington said Norwalk is the only one of Connecticut’s cities with more than 70,000 people to score above 70%. Danbury was next at 68.8%.

The index uses 12 measures, including test scores, student growth, attendance, graduation rates, and college and career readiness. Pennington said the state gives twice as many points for growth as for test scores. Norwalk beat the state in English and math growth for all students and for students with high needs.

The four-year graduation rate was 92.5%, compared with 91.2% statewide. Center for Global Studies and P-Tech both had 100% graduation rates. In the class of 2021, the district’s rate was in the high 80s, Pennington said.

Norwalk still trails the state on college and career readiness exams. Overall, 39.6% of juniors and seniors met the benchmark. Among students with high needs, the share rose to 29.3% from 21.6% two years ago. Pennington credited new programs at Brien McMahon High School and Norwalk High School. Chronic absenteeism, which means missing at least 10% of school days, was 15.4% districtwide.

The state sorts schools into five categories. Norwalk has no schools in Category 4 or 5, which are for schools needing state help. It also has no Category 1 schools.

Several other schools had scores high enough for Category 2 but were bumped down a level. The state does this when test results for high-needs students trail results for all students. Cranbury, Rowayton, Wolfpit and West Rocks were dropped for that reason. The Center for Global Studies was dropped because 94.9% of students took the state tests. Schools need 95%. Pennington said one student made the difference.

Three elementary schools were named schools of distinction, which Pennington said puts them in the top 10% in the state for an area. Jefferson Marine Science earned the honor for English and math growth, for the second year in a row. Silvermine Dual Language Magnet and Tracey Magnet earned it for English growth among high-needs students.

Silvermine’s principal said the school had five administrative changes in one year before turning around in under 12 months. Tracey Principal Lindsay Esposito said the honor belongs to the whole school community. Jefferson’s leader said the school is working toward Category 1.

The board also approved two assistant principals on Tuesday.

Ashley Glaude is now the permanent assistant principal at Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy. She has held the job on an interim basis since August. Interim Superintendent Sandra Faioes said Glaude began teaching at Ponus Ridge in 2009 and spent 12 years as an English teacher. She later became a dean of students. Faioes said Glaude cut chronic absenteeism from over 30% to about 7% or 8%. She has a master’s degree in education leadership from the University of Connecticut.

Carolina Martino is the new assistant principal at Silvermine Dual Language Magnet School. Faioes said she has more than 30 years of experience. She has worked in Norwalk as a bilingual aide, a third-grade teacher at Silvermine and, most recently, the dual language coordinator at Jefferson. Martino said she first came to Silvermine as a volunteer in 1992. Board member Sheri McCready Pritchett said she was glad both new leaders are homegrown.