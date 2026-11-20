NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk resident Tony Bacigalupo is among 10 volunteers and civic leaders across Connecticut selected for the state’s inaugural Catalyst Awards, which recognize people who bring neighbors together to improve their communities.

Each recipient will receive $15,000 to support their civic work and join a statewide peer community, according to an announcement Monday from The Neighborhood, a Connecticut initiative focused on supporting volunteers and civic leaders.

Bacigalupo is the co-founder of the Norwalk Oyster, a weekly newsletter highlighting local events and volunteer opportunities. He also created an expansive directory of Norwalk resources and civic groups.

Through gatherings he organizes, Bacigalupo encourages residents to participate in Norwalk community efforts including litter pickups, trail cleanups and bike valet.

The 10 recipients were selected by an independent committee from 122 nominees representing 49 Connecticut communities across all eight counties, according to The Neighborhood.

The awards do not require an application; each recipient is nominated by someone else. The organization said the awards are intended to recognize recipients’ existing community work and provide funding to help them expand it.

Other award recipients are from Hamden, Waterbury, Torrington, East Haddam, Stamford, Branford, Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven.

The selection committee evaluated nominees based on their sustained service, efforts to bring others into volunteer work, trust within their communities and interest in learning alongside other civic leaders.