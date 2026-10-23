(Credit: City of Norwalk)

NORWALK, Conn. — The Ordinance Committee voted unanimously on Tuesday to send a “Do Not Block the Box” plan for North Avenue to a public hearing in December. It would add a no-blocking zone on westbound North Avenue (Route 1) at High Street. The City Council has the final vote.

When a car blocks an intersection, drivers waiting to turn get stuck, cross traffic backs up, and a busy road moves even slower. In many states, that is already illegal at every intersection.

Connecticut is different. A city here can only ban it one intersection at a time, by passing an ordinance and then adding signs and paint.

That is what Norwalk is weighing for High Street, where cars on Route 1 often back up from the Camp Street traffic light and stop across the intersection.

High Street meets North Avenue about 130 feet east of that light. In a city count on one weekday in January 2025, the intersection was blocked 21% of the time between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., it was blocked 32 minutes out of 60.

Benjamin Yeung, the city’s Senior Traffic Engineer, told the committee that High Street will become one-way going north, away from Wall Street and toward Route 1. Knight Street will become one-way going south. Drivers leaving High Street will have to turn left or right onto North Avenue. The city estimates about 215 cars an hour would leave High Street in the evening rush, with most turning right. Cars stuck in the intersection would make it harder to find a gap in traffic.

Credit: City of Norwalk

Paint and signs would remind drivers to keep the High Street turn clear.

The one-way change is tied to the $30 million Wall Street project. Phase One on East Wall Street is nearly done, Yeung said. A new curb extension gives walkers more space and a shorter crossing.

The switch would also end a risky move drivers now make from High Street to Knight Street. City counts found drivers made that illegal turn 117 times on a typical weekday. The Norwalk Traffic Authority approved the one-way change in May 2025. The switch could happen within a couple of months.

If approved, it would be the city’s third box of this kind. The others are on East Avenue at the Exit 16 off-ramp and at Olmstead Place. Norwalk must add each location to its traffic code, Chapter 98, Section 43.

The fine is $100. Yeung said police don’t wait at these spots, and he hopes drivers will mostly follow the rule on their own.

He also floated warnings at first while people get used to the markings. Committee Chair Jalin Sead Sr. said the plan is “cut and dry and really simple.” Council member Richard Dellinger said it makes sense, but he wants to hear from the public.

Committee members first talked about a November hearing. Brian Candela, a city attorney, suggested December so finance staff can finish the cost estimate.

Yeung said the cost is mostly signs and pavement markings. Candela said that if the committee approves the item at its Dec. 15 meeting, it could go before the City Council on Dec. 22, if the Council is meeting that night.