NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Democrats gathered at Paella on Tuesday night to watch the results of the 2026 midterm elections, with several local races hanging in the balance.

The watch party brought together a packed crowd of people, including Mayor Barbara Smyth and several members of the Norwalk City Council, who gathered to support the city’s Democratic candidates.

“We are in a moment right now where all politics is local and all politics is national. Everything that’s happening in Norwalk, and Hartford, and D.C., and Michigan, and Florida, and everywhere else is connected right now,” Democratic Town Committee Chair Colin Hosten said to an eager crowd.

Democratic Town Committee Chair Colin Hosten speaks to attendees during the party’s election night gathering at Paella in Norwalk. (Photo by Ashley RK Smith)

Six Norwalk legislative races were on the ballot Tuesday, including one state senate race and five state representative races. Five of those contests featured multiple candidates, while one candidate ran unopposed.

The room was lively and in good spirits as votes began to be counted, with many attendees expecting a strong turnout at the polls for Democratic candidates.

“Today we were voting for our governor, lieutenant governor, state senate, state house. But we were also voting for a philosophy, a way of life,” said Hosten. “We were voting for a belief in what we think our communities, our state, our country should be.”

State Senate Race

The race for the 25th State Senate District pitted incumbent Democrat Bob Duff against Republican Justin Perry.

Duff defeated Perry to win the seat. He addressed an upbeat crowd, speaking not only about his victory but about the incoming results of contentious races across the country.

Duff will serve his eleventh term representing Norwalk and parts of Darien in the state senate, where he has served as Majority Leader since 2015.

“We are here in Connecticut to build a great blue wall against what we see happening in Washington, D.C. Thanks to this great delegation, thanks to all of you who have helped to elect us again, we will continue to build that wall,” Duff said.

“Tomorrow will be the first day of the last days of Donald Trump’s administration.”

State Sen. Bob Duff, right, speaks with constituents during the Democratic election night gathering at Paella. (Photo by Ashley RK Smith)

State Representative Races

Five state representative districts were also on the ballot in Norwalk, with four of those contests featuring multiple candidates.

In the 137th District, incumbent Democrat Kadeem Roberts defeated Republican Tricia Ciccone.

“I’m ready to get back to the Capitol, to be back with my colleagues, both new and old,” Roberts told the Norwalk Current.

This will be Roberts’ third term representing Norwalk’s 137th District.

“We got a lot of stuff done, but I’m not done yet,” Roberts said.

In the 140th District, incumbent Democrat Travis Simms emerged victorious in a contentious race against Republican Enrique Santiago.

“This has shown that, as Democrats, we are doing the right thing by Norwalk, Connecticut,” said Simms, who will serve his fifth term representing Norwalk’s 140th District.

The 142nd District seat was also on the ballot, with Republican Don Mastronardi challenging incumbent Democrat Lucy Dathan.

Dathan prevailed over Mastronardi to serve her fifth term representing Norwalk’s 142nd District.

And in the 143rd District, incumbent Democrat Dominique Johnson ran against Republican Greg Helms.

“Those of you know, if you have run for office, today is a hard day. You’re up at 4:30 a.m., you’re asking people for their votes. You don’t know how it’s gonna go, even if you feel it in your heart,” said Johnson, who was reelected to serve her third term representing Norwalk’s 143rd District.

“But we are the people who, despite the odds, who, despite the world around us, always choose each other. We always choose to live in some space of joy.”

Incumbent Republican Tracy Marra ran unopposed and won her third term in the 141st District race. Her district represents parts of Darien and the Rowayton area of Norwalk.

Looking Ahead

With positive results in five of the six legislative races, Norwalk Democrats celebrated a strong showing at the polls.

Tuesday’s results will determine who represents Norwalk in the Connecticut General Assembly when the next legislative session begins in January.

Across town, Norwalk Republicans held their own election night gathering, where they reflected on results that largely favored Democrats. For a look into how Norwalk Republicans spent election night, read our coverage of the Republican watch party.