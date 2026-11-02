NORWALK, Conn. — Election Day is tomorrow, Nov. 3, and Norwalk voters will pick a governor, a member of Congress, a state senator, a state representative, and several other state leaders.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. can still vote. On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling place.

What is on the ballot

Every Norwalk ballot has these races:

Governor and lieutenant governor: Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz (Democratic and Working Families parties) and Ryan Fazio and Matt Corey (Republican and Independent parties)

U.S. House, 4th District: Jim Himes (Democrat), Michael Ted Goldstein (Republican) and Benjamin Wesley (Independent)

State senator, 25th District: Bob Duff (Democrat) and Justin Perry (Republican)

Secretary of the State: Stephanie Thomas (Democratic, Working Families and Independent parties) and Peter Lumaj (Republican)

Treasurer: Erick Russell (Democratic and Working Families parties) and Fred Wilms (Republican and Independent parties)

Comptroller: Sean Scanlon (Democratic, Working Families and Independent parties) and Jennifer S. Tooker (Republican)

Attorney general: William Tong (Democratic and Working Families parties) and John Bolton (Republican)

Judge of Probate: Douglas Stern (Democrat), who is the only candidate listed

Registrar of Voters: Stuart W. Wells III (Democrat) and Diana Paladino Christopher (Republican)

The state representative race depends on where you live:

137th District: Kadeem Roberts (Democratic and Working Families parties) and Tricia Ciccone (Republican)

140th District: Travis Simms Jr. (Democrat) and Enrique Santiago (Republican)

141st District: Tracy Marra (Republican and Independent parties), who is the only candidate listed

142nd District: Lucy Dathan (Democrat) and Don Mastronardi (Republican)

143rd District: Dominique Johnson (Democratic, Working Families and Independent parties) and Greg Helms (Republican)

Voters can also write in a name. The ballot is printed in English and Spanish, and voters should read the directions on the back.

Where to vote on Election Day

Some polling places have changed, so check yours before you go. The city lists them as:

137A: Marvin Elementary School, 15 Calf Pasture Beach Rd.

137B: Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave.

137C: Tracey Magnet School, 20 Camp St.

140A: Kendall Elementary School, 57 Fillow St.

140B: Dr. Ruby Shaw Elementary School, 1 Meadow St. Extension (replaces Columbus/Concord)

140C: Dr. Ruby Shaw Elementary School, 1 Meadow St. Extension (replaces Maritime Odyssey)

141A: Roton Middle School, 201 Highland Ave. (replaces Rowayton)

142A: Fox Run Elementary School, 228 Fillow St.

142B: Ponus Ridge Middle School, 21 Hunters Lane

142C: Brookside Elementary School, 382 Highland Ave.

143A: Nathan Hale Middle School, 176 Strawberry Hill Ave.

143B: Wolfpit Elementary School, 1 Starlight Dr.

143C: West Rocks Middle School, 81 West Rocks Rd.

To look up your voter status and polling place, use the state’s voter lookup tool at portaldir.ct.gov/sots/lookup.aspx.

Not registered yet?

Eligible people can register and vote on Election Day at City Hall, Room 128.

Help for voters with disabilities

Every polling place and the early voting site is wheelchair accessible. Curbside voting is offered at all locations for voters with disabilities or limited mobility. Voters should call the number on the curbside sign when they arrive, and election workers will help them vote from the car.