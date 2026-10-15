Norwalk Flood plan points to five areas for early action

NORWALK, Conn. — A new citywide flood plan points to five areas where Norwalk could start work on reducing flood damage, consultants told the Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee on Wednesday. Council members said the plan arrives as the city copes with a string of heavy storms.

The final report is more than 100 pages. The team expects to hand it to the city by the end of October.

Credit: City of Norwalk

Five areas named

There are five areas in the plan marked for early action. Four are along the coast: Harborview, Village Creek, Calf Pasture Point, and the MLK and Wilson Avenue area. One is along the Five Mile River.

AECOM Consultant Eric Olsen said the five are meant to work as pilot projects. The city could test them and then use what it learns in other places. He said the other areas studied still face risk and still matter.

The team scored each area on five points: flood risk, how many people are vulnerable, roads and key buildings, nature-based fixes, and whether a project could realistically be built and paid for. Public feedback and a steering committee helped narrow the list.

A toolkit of fixes

Credit: City of Norwalk

Instead of one big project, the plan offers a toolkit. It sorts fixes into three groups:

Nature-based options, such as rain gardens, ground that lets water soak through, restored wetlands, living shorelines and parks built to hold floodwater.

Traditional construction, such as flood walls and tide gates.

City policy, such as zoning meant to cut flood risk and, in some cases, buying properties that repeatedly flood.

Olsen said the toolkit lets the city start small and add more over time as conditions change. He used Harborview and Village Creek as examples of how several fixes could be layered together.

Council members raise inland flooding

Councilperson Brian Bailey said the plan should focus on people who get hurt most. He said many homes near the water were built higher because of federal rules, so they often escape damage. The worst problems he hears about are in areas away from the coast, where drainage fails and many residents do not have flood insurance.

“I have neighbors who live on Indian Springs Road who can’t leave their driveway for two days after a storm,” Bailey said.

Credit: City of Norwalk

Bailey also asked whether calls to the city’s reporting system were used to find flood hot spots. Olsen said those calls were not a separate layer in the analysis. He said some of that information came in through public meetings and the steering committee.

Council President Josh Goldstein said Norwalk has had three or four storms of that size this year. He said the city has spent millions on drainage upgrades and still sees flooding in some of those areas.

“This is going to require tens of millions of dollars of infrastructure improvement, and we’re not going to be able to do that out of our capital budget alone,” Goldstein said.

He said the study will help the city ask the state and federal governments for money.

Why some places were left out

Council member Richard Dellinger asked why Water Street and the Broad River area did not rank higher. Senior Environmental Officer Alexis Cherichetti said the Broad River project already has funding. She said Water Street and nearby streets were studied in an earlier state-backed program, so the consultants were told not to repeat that work.

She also said the plan did not center on drainage inside the city’s streets, because Public Works handles that through its own studies. The plan’s funding source favors nature-based projects that also help Long Island Sound habitat, she said.

Cost and planning questions

Councilperson Jesse Buccolo asked what the fixes would cost and which ones could be done quickly and cheaply. Olsen said costs depend on the size of the project and that firm numbers will need the detailed modeling first. He said one rain garden costs far less than a system of them, and both cost far less than a giant flood wall.

Another council member asked whether the plan looks at future climate change or only current risks. Olsen said it does a little of both, using past floods and federal flood maps that already assume some sea level rise. He said the toolkit approach lets the city change course if forecasts shift.

Buccolo also asked that the recommendations be tied into the city’s existing capital improvement plan rather than kept as a separate list. The meeting ended without a vote on the plan.

Next steps

Before any project is designed, Olsen said, the city would need detailed flood modeling for each area. Other steps include studies of habitat and the land, early engineering work, and a check of which permits each project would need.