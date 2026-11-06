NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Health Department is encouraging residents to get outside and explore their neighborhoods through its NorWALKer program, which advocates for pedestrian safety and more active lifestyles.

In partnership with the Norwalk River Valley Trail, the department is hosting free guided community walks on Mondays. The walks begin at 10 a.m. at various locations along the trail.

Upcoming walks include:

Nov. 9: Mathews Park Gate House, 295 West Ave.

Nov. 16: Riverside trailhead, north of Casatelli’s Marble and Tile Imports, 34 Riverside Ave.

Nov. 23: Oyster Shell Park playground, 95 N. Water St.

Nov. 30: Mathews Park Gate House, 295 West Ave.

The NorWALKer program also includes 17 neighborhood walking maps developed collaboratively with the Recreation and Parks and Planning and Zoning departments. The maps feature walking routes and local historical information, and are available in English and Spanish.

Residents can download the maps, learn how to lead a neighborhood walking group or find more information at norwalkct.gov/3913/NorWALKer