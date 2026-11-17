NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk teachers are helping decide which programs, textbooks and lessons their students will use, from kindergarten classrooms to high school courses.

High school teachers have been testing two math programs this semester. They will vote next month on which one they want.

Misty Hofer, the district’s education administrator for STEM, said the process began last year with a math vision committee, which included teachers from the high schools.

The committee set the criteria for a new curriculum. It had to match grade-level standards, support all kinds of learners, connect well from one grade to the next, and be affordable. Reveal Math and Envision Math met those standards.

Teachers are now trying both programs in two pilots. In each pilot, teachers got training on the curriculum, planned lessons together in teams and learned the materials and tests. Then they used the program in their classrooms.

Every two weeks, the district is collecting surveys from teachers. It is also gathering student reviews and other information.

On Dec. 14, teachers will vote on their preferred curriculum and send that recommendation to the Board of Education for approval.