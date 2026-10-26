Norwalk High School to stage ‘Macbeth’ Oct. 29-31

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk High School students will perform William Shakespeare’s Macbeth Oct. 29 to 31 at 23 Calvin Murphy Drive, in the school auditorium.

The student-led production this year features graphic novel-inspired staging, lighting, costumes and props.

Shows on Oct. 29 and 30 begin at 7 p.m. The final show on Halloween starts at 8:30 p.m.

The performances mark the final theater season inside the current Norwalk High School building before the school transitions to its new facility.

Tickets are available at the door. Admission is $10 for students and Norwalk Public Schools staff and $15 for adults.