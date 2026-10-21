NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk residents who want a say in city government got a chance Tuesday night to meet the people who serve on its boards and commissions.

The city held a Boards and Commissions Open House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Norwalk Recreation Center, 98 S. Main St. The goal was to let residents meet members and learn how to get involved.

Mayor Barbara Smyth talks with residents and commissioners at the open house. (Photo by Ashley RK Smith)

A flyer for the event listed more than 30 groups in four categories:

Authorities: Traffic Authority, Parking Authority (Park Norwalk), Redevelopment Agency, Water Pollution Control Authority, Aquifer Protection Agency, Oak Hills Park Authority, Transit District, and Norwalk Housing Authority.

Traffic Authority, Parking Authority (Park Norwalk), Redevelopment Agency, Water Pollution Control Authority, Aquifer Protection Agency, Oak Hills Park Authority, Transit District, and Norwalk Housing Authority. Boards: Board of Assessment/Appeals, Board of Estimate and Taxation, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Health, Board of Ethics, Library Board of Directors and Pension Board of Trustees.

Board of Assessment/Appeals, Board of Estimate and Taxation, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Health, Board of Ethics, Library Board of Directors and Pension Board of Trustees. Commissions: Arts and Culture, Bike/Walk, Gender Equity, Conservation, Fair Housing Advisory, Fair Rent, Fire, Five Mile, Harbor Management, Historical, Planning and Zoning, Police, Shellfish and Urban Forestry.

Arts and Culture, Bike/Walk, Gender Equity, Conservation, Fair Housing Advisory, Fair Rent, Fire, Five Mile, Harbor Management, Historical, Planning and Zoning, Police, Shellfish and Urban Forestry. Committees: ADA Transition Committee and Affordable Housing Account Committee.

These groups help shape everyday life in Norwalk. They weigh in on zoning, taxes, parks, the harbor, libraries, housing, and public safety. Most of their meetings are open to the public.

Currently, ten open positions are available across seven agencies, boards, and commissions, including the Aquifer Protection Agency, the Fair Rent Commission, and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Residents can apply to volunteer at any time through the city’s online boards and commissions page.