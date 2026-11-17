NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Library will host a panel discussion Nov. 18 featuring members of Brien McMahon High School’s Class of 1964, one of the school’s earliest graduating classes.

The panelists will share memories of local hangouts, cultural moments and what it was like to attend the newly opened high school.

The 10 a.m. program, Under the Boardwalk & Over Coffee, will be hosted by the library’s History Room and Norwalk Memory Project at 1 Belden Ave.

Graduates of other local schools from the early 1960s, including Norwalk High School and Central Catholic, are encouraged to attend.

Following the discussion, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their memories of growing up in Norwalk.