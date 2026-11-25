Wednesday: November 25, 2026 Jump to: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday Adult and Children’s Thanksgiving Bingo Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St., Norwalk, CT 06854 Cost: Free 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔ The Norwalk Public Library’s SoNo Branch hosts a Thanksgiving bingo game for both adults and children. It’s an easy, low-key way to get into the holiday spirit the day before Thanksgiving. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Community Mindfulness Project: Meditation Exploration

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Full Auditorium, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

The Community Mindfulness Project leads a guided group meditation at the Norwalk Public Library. The sessions are secular, so no religious beliefs are needed, and they are open to new and experienced meditators alike. You can join any or all of the sessions in the series.

Board Game Night at Battlegrounds Gaming

Time: All day

Location: Battlegrounds Gaming, 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $5 to play (put toward a gift card or a purchase)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔ 🔁

Grab a table and play at Battlegrounds Gaming’s board game night. You can bring your own games or borrow from the shop’s game library. To play, put $5 on a gift card or make a purchase.

Detroy Langer & Riccio Organ Trio

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Greer Southern Table, 7 River St, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🍺 🔞 🔁

The Detroy Langer & Riccio Organ Trio plays live at Greer Southern Table. It’s a weekly Wednesday night show for adults 21 and older. The event is free and open to the public, so you can just show up and grab a bite while you listen.

Weekly Wednesday Karaoke at Troupe 429

Time: 7 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Location: 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🍺 🔞 🔁

Take the mic at Troupe 429 every Wednesday night, whether you’re a shower singer or just there to cheer on your friends. Browse more than 250,000 songs with the free SongbooksOnline app, then enter the show ID “troupe” to sign up. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. This event is 21+ with ID.

45-Minute Guided House Tour

Time: 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Location: Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $23.18

☔ 🔁

A museum guide leads you through the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion’s first-floor period rooms and its award-winning Servants’ Quarters. The tour also includes the art exhibit “The Evolving Icon,” which looks at hand-drawn and painted portraits, from traditional to experimental. This tour is the last of the series, which runs through Nov. 25, and it does not include the second floor.

Sinergy LIVE

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Sails American Grill, 148 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: Free

🍺

Sinergy performs live at Sails American Grill in Rowayton. Stop in for a night of music and a bite or a drink at the restaurant.

Thanksgiving: November 26, 2026 Jump to: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday Rowayton Turkey Trot Time: 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m., 5K at 9 a.m. Location: Rowayton Community Center, 33 Highland Ave, Norwalk, CT 06853 Cost: 5K is $54.98 (kids 1 to 9 free, ages 10 to 17 $17.61). 1 Mile is $22.95 (free for ages 17 and under). Prices include fees. 🌳 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Start your Thanksgiving with a Rowayton tradition. Runners can pick the 5K or the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk through the neighborhood. The mile now starts 30 minutes early at 8:30 a.m. to make room for a growing crowd. Arrive at least 15 minutes early, and park at Graham Capital (40 Highland Ave) or Rowayton Elementary. Register Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Gobblepalooza featuring For Legal Reasons

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

The band For Legal Reasons plays classic hits on the night before Thanksgiving at 314 Beer Garden. Enjoy festive drinks and fire pit vibes while you catch up with friends before the turkey feast.

Friday: November 27, 2026 Jump to: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday Brien McMahon Varsity Football vs. Norwalk Time: 10 a.m. (doors open at 9 a.m.) Location: Jack Casagrande Field, 300 Highland Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854 Cost: $7 adult general admission, $5 student or senior (fees included) 🏅 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🌳 Brien McMahon’s varsity football team faces Norwalk on Thanksgiving morning at Jack Casagrande Field. Doors open at 9 a.m. Backpacks, noisemakers, outside food and drinks, and animals are not allowed. Tickets Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Strictly Business LIVE

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

Strictly Business, a young cover band from Southern Connecticut, plays at 314 Beer Garden. They perform songs from many different styles of music and aim to keep the crowd dancing all night.

Billy G & Friends LIVE at Sails American Grill

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Sails American Grill, 148 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: Free

🍺

Billy G & Friends play live at Sails American Grill in Rowayton. Billy Genuario led the Destiny Band from 1989 to 2000, one of the busiest acts in the Tri-State area. His group plays a wide mix of music from the past 70 years, so expect a night of dancing.

Saturday: November 28, 2026 Jump to: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday Holiday Bazaar at Pinkney Park Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Pinkney Park, 177 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk, CT 06853 Cost: Free 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Shop for holiday gifts from local vendors at this bazaar in Rowayton’s Pinkney Park. It’s a good stop on the Saturday after Thanksgiving for gifts and festive finds close to home. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

JuiceBox LIVE at 314 Beer Garden

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

JuiceBox is a five-piece indie-rock and cover band made up of friends from Norwalk. Members Forrest Close, Trevor McGee, Cameron Lawrence, Bo Zeigler, and Ben Jachimczyk draw on old and new bands to bring the energy. The band started in a basement in the summer of 2020.

Sunday: November 29, 2026 Jump to: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday Joni Wallace & John Taylor LIVE Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Location: Washington Prime, 141 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854 Cost: Free 🍺 Joni Wallace and John Taylor perform live at Washington Prime in South Norwalk. Stop in for an afternoon of music and a meal or a drink at the restaurant. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Trivia Sundays at Troupe 429

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔞 🔁 🍺

Troupe 429, Norwalk’s LGBTQ+ bar, hosts Trivia Sundays, with five rounds for prizes that you can play solo or with a team. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, 21+, and the bar stays open until 1 a.m.