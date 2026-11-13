Norwalk Lineup: Fun things to do the Weekend of Nov. 13

Friday: November 13, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Tunes and Tales Time: 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Location: 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850 Cost: Free 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿☔ Tunes and Tales invites children ages 5 and under to enjoy stories and songs that support emerging language skills. The program welcomes children who can sit quietly next to their grown-up, and a caregiver must be present. Space is limited. First Session Second Session Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Coming Home Exhibition

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Norwalk Art Space, 455 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔁 ☔

The Norwalk Art Space celebrates its fifth anniversary with a group show that brings back artists from across its five-year history. The space was founded to be a welcoming home for students and artists who often don’t get a spotlight. The exhibition runs through January 8 and is open to the public, so you can just show up. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

NPL Video Game Club

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Online via YouTube (Norwalk Public Library’s channel)

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 ♿ 🔁☔

The Norwalk Public Library’s Video Game Club goes live on YouTube weekly, with in-house gamer Aldo playing a variety of video games while sharing fun facts and historical anecdotes and interacting with viewers. The family-friendly stream covers both classic and modern games, making it easy to tune in from home.

Beginners D&D Nights

Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Table Top Club, 25 Van Zant Street, #15-3, Norwalk, CT 06855

Cost: $10

🔞☔

New to Dungeons & Dragons? Table Top Club walks beginners through the basics, helps them build a first character, then jumps into a beginner-friendly adventure. No experience is needed, and dice and character sheets are provided. Seats are limited.

Riftbound Weekly

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851, USA

Cost: $10

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a weekly Riftbound tournament, the new trading card game based on League of Legends. The event runs three rounds for $10, and only genuine, authentic cards are allowed — no proxies or counterfeits.

Tangled Vine LIVE

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺

Tangled Vine is a band of full-time professional musicians that says it has won Best of the Gold Coast honors multiple times since 2006. They play a mix of classic and modern rock, soul and rhythm and blues, with songs by acts like Janis Joplin, the Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, Prince and Johnny Cash. Expect a lively, dance-friendly night.

Phillip Phillips: Let’s Go Far Tour

Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m

Location: District Music Hall, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $49.32 to $179.07

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips, who won American Idol in 2012 and is known for his hit “Home,” brings his Let’s Go Far Tour to District Music Hall. The tour follows his new EP, “Let’s Go Far: Vol. 1.” Austin, Texas, folk-rock band Briscoe opens. Seating is reserved on the floor and in the balcony, with standing room only in the back of the floor.

Always…Patsy Cline

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Music Theatre of CT, 509 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $59-$74

☔

Music Theatre of Connecticut brings back its sold-out 2018 hit as part of its 40th Anniversary Season. The musical play tells the true story of country star Patsy Cline’s friendship with a Houston fan named Louise Seger. It features 27 songs, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight,” plus some audience participation. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Ron Wilson Band LIVE

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Sails American Grill, 148 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: Free

🍺

The Ron Wilson Band plays a Friday night set at Sails American Grill in Rowayton. Sails has a lively bar with indoor and outdoor dining and live music on weekends. Grab dinner or drinks and stay for the music.

Saturday: November 14, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Coding Saturdays Time: 11 a.m. to noon Location: Online via Zoom Cost: Free 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻♿ 🔁☔ Coding Saturdays teaches kids how to code using Scratch, a free block-based programming language developed by MIT for creating interactive stories, games, and animations. The online session runs via Zoom, with login details emailed after registration. Students in grade 2 and above are welcome, and a parent or guardian is recommended to join younger children during the program. Register Here Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

‘Autumn Juried Show’ Exhibition at Rowayton Arts Center (Last Day)

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Saturday is your last chance to see the Rowayton Arts Center’s “Autumn Juried Show.” The open-theme exhibition shows art in all kinds of media by area artists, chosen from more than 450 submissions. The gallery overlooks the Five Mile River, and you can just show up.

Pokémon TCG League Play

Time: 11:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Pokémon TCG league, led by Professor Ed, with open, casual play for all skill levels. The league also has its own Discord community for players to connect between events.

MTG Modern Weekly

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855

Cost: $10 plus tax

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Modern format Magic: The Gathering tournament, running three to four rounds depending on turnout. Players bring a 60-card deck with up to 15 cards in the sideboard, and matches are best-of-three. Prizes are awarded in store credit based on final record, with top payouts increasing when 10 or more players attend. The Magic Companion app is recommended but not required to register.

Robotics for Teens

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Teen Room, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿ 🔁☔

Robotics for Teens teaches students how to build and program physical robots using LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kits. The in-person class welcomes students in grades 6 through 12, with a parent or guardian recommended for those in grades 6 and 7. Registration is required.

25th Anniversary Showing: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔ ♿

The SoNo Branch Library celebrates 25 years since the first Harry Potter film with a free-to-attend screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Fans of all ages are encouraged to bring wands and robes, and even pet owls, and dress up. Drinks and light snacks will be provided. The movie is rated PG and runs about 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Mary Poppins Jr.

Time: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m

Location: West Rocks Middle School, Norwalk, CT

Cost: $23.18

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Rising Stars Performing Arts presents its fall multigenerational production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” The show follows the magical nanny as she brings laughter, songs and a little magic to the Banks family. Kids and adults take the stage together in this family-friendly musical.

MTG Commander Weekly

Time: 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $7 plus tax, includes a booster pack

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Commander format Magic: The Gathering meetup, running Saturday afternoons from 3 p.m. until close. Entry includes a booster pack.

A Musical Melting Pot at the Mansion

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $135.23+

☔

Broadway stars Raissa Katona Bennett and Arbender Robinson host a concert celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. They trace the Great American Songbook from 1776 to today, with classic, pop and Broadway songs and stories about the immigrants and American-born composers who shaped it. After the show, guests can tour the mansion’s first floor and enjoy refreshments in the “Green Room.” All proceeds benefit the museum’s educational and cultural programs.

Blood For Blood: Reborn 2026

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: District Music Hall, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $49.32+

☔

Blood for Blood formed in 1994, put out a string of influential albums, and went on hiatus in 2004 and again in 2012. The Boston hardcore band is back with its first new track in twenty-one years, and brings its Reborn 2026 show to District Music Hall. High Vis, Skinhead and Soulless open. The floor is general admission standing room only, and the balcony is reserved seating.

Fake ID LIVE

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺

Fake ID Band has been bringing the party to Fairfield County for years with a mix of crowd favorites, from Dua Lipa and Bruno Mars to Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin and the Grateful Dead. The lineup features Scott Williams on guitar and Stephanie Harrison on vocals, along with Benj LeFevre and Joe Izzo. It’s a night made for dancing and singing along.

The Mystery Train Band at Brass & Bone

Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Brass & Bone, 136 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺

The Mystery Train Band plays the music of the Jerry Garcia Band at Brass & Bone in SoNo. Expect soul-filled grooves, long jams, and Garcia and Hunter originals like “Sugaree” and “Deal,” plus songs by Dylan and Motown artists that Garcia made his own. It’s a laid-back night to grab a table with a friend and kick off the holiday season.

Sunday: November 15, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Cricut for Kids Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Children’s Activity Room, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850 Cost: Free 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔ ♿ Kids in grades 4 through 8 learn to use Cricut’s Design Space software to make their own designs. They can turn those designs into things like cards, cups and t-shirts. Space is limited. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Mandala Painting Free Workshop

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m

Location: The Norwalk Art Space, 455 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Instructor Maitreyee leads a hands-on mandala painting workshop at The Norwalk Art Space. All materials are provided, so you can create your own piece to take home. The workshop is open to ages 7 and up, and you can just show up.

Matt Fernandez LIVE

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: Washington Prime, 141 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺

Matt Fernandez performs a live Sunday afternoon set at Washington Prime in SoNo. Stop in for food and drinks and catch some music before the week starts.

Mary Poppins Jr.

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: West Rocks Middle School, Norwalk, CT

Cost: $28.52+

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Rising Stars Performing Arts presents its fall multigenerational production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” The show follows the magical nanny as she brings laughter, songs and a little magic to the Banks family. Kids and adults take the stage together in this family-friendly musical.

NPL Movie Weekends: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Time: 1:30 p.m. to ~4:30 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.)

Location: Norwalk Public Library Auditorium, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔁 ☔

The library’s bimonthly Movie Weekends series screens the theatrical version of “The Fellowship of the Ring.” It follows Frodo Baggins, a shy hobbit who inherits a powerful gold ring and sets out with eight companions to save Middle-earth. The film is rated PG-13 for epic battle images and some scary images, and runs 2 hours and 58 minutes. Complimentary snacks are provided, and the film starts at 1:30 p.m. sharp.

Trivia Sundays at Troupe 429

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔞 🔁 🍺☔

Troupe 429, Norwalk’s LGBTQ+ bar, hosts Trivia Sundays, with five rounds for prizes that you can play solo or with a team. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, 21+, and the bar stays open until 1 a.m.