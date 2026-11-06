Norwalk Lineup: Fun things to do the Weekend of Nov. 6

Friday: November 6, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Music With Deirdre Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. & 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Location: 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850 Cost: Free 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿🔁 The Norwalk Public Library hosts Music with Deirdre, a lively, interactive music program where little ones clap and sing along with Ms. Deirdre. It’s geared toward kids ages 5 and under, and space is limited. The program returns the first Friday of every month, with two session times to choose from. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Prerelease

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Battlegrounds Gaming, 326 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $32.91+

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a prerelease for the new Magic: The Gathering and Star Trek crossover. Players can explore the newest cards and play games with fellow Magic players and Star Trek fans, whether they’re longtime players or brand new. Registering in advance is encouraged to secure a spot.

Norwalk High School Varsity Football vs. Staples

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Jack Casagrande Field, 300 Highland Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost:

🏅🌳 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Norwalk takes the field at Jack Casagrande Field for a varsity football game against Staples. All sales are final.

NPL Video Game Club

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Online via YouTube (Norwalk Public Library’s channel)

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁

The Norwalk Public Library’s Video Game Club goes live on YouTube weekly, with in-house gamer Aldo playing a variety of video games while sharing fun facts and historical anecdotes and interacting with viewers. The family-friendly stream covers both classic and modern games, making it easy to tune in from home.

Brien McMahon Varsity Football vs. Stamford High School (Senior Night)

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Jack Casagrande Field, 300 Highland Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $7 adults, $5 students and seniors

🌳 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🏅

Brien McMahon takes on Stamford High School on Senior Night at Jack Casagrande Field. Doors open at 6 p.m. Backpacks, noisemakers, outside food and drinks, and animals are not allowed, and all sales are final.

Elaine Rojas: The Duality of Things Album Release Show

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Factory Underground, 16 Isaacs St, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $18

☔

Elaine Rojas celebrates the release of her debut album, “The Duality of Things,” with a night built around the world of the record. Expect live music, tarot takeaways, specialty mocktails, and merch. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The album follows Elaine’s journey through inner child healing and the idea that opposing truths can exist at the same time. The event is for ages 13 and up.

Billy G and Friends LIVE

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

Billy Genuario, who led the full-time Destiny Band from 1989 to 2000 as one of the busiest acts in the Tri-State area, brings his group Billy G and Friends to a beer garden concert.

The band, ranging from four to nine pieces and featuring many original Destiny Band members, plays a wide mix of music spanning the past 70 years. Expect a night of dancing.

Always…Patsy Cline

Time: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Music Theatre of CT, 509 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $59 – $74

☔ 🔁

Music Theatre of Connecticut kicks off a run of Always…Patsy Cline, part of its 40th anniversary season. The musical play tells the true story of country star Patsy Cline’s friendship with a Houston fan named Louise Seger. It features 27 songs, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight,” plus some country humor and audience participation. The show runs through November 22.

That’s What She Said LIVE

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Sails American Grill, 148 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: Free

🍺☔

That’s What She Said performs live at Sails American Grill in Rowayton. Stop by for a night of live music and stay for the menu.

Saturday: November 7, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday 10th Annual Norwalk Author Celebration Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850 Cost: Free ☔ ♿ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 The Norwalk Public Library hosts the 10th Annual Norwalk Author Celebration, a day to meet local authors and find your next great read. Six panels cover topics like poetry, historical fiction and nonfiction, how AI is changing the book industry, young readers, LGBTQ+ voices, and how to get started as a new writer. The poetry panel is moderated by Norwalk Poet Laureate Katherine E. Schneider. Writers can share their work with a live audience for feedback at Writer Sneak Peeks. Kids and parents can enjoy Children’s Authors Reading Time, and local authors will give short readings and answer questions about their books. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

NHRL 2026 Robot Pro-Tour

Time: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: 165 Water Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $34.65+

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

The National Havoc Robot League holds its Pro-Tour, where fighting robots from around the world battle with powerful weapons for a Golden Dumpster trophy, cash prizes, and a spot in the Pro World Championships on December 5. Doors open at 9:45 a.m., qualifying rounds run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the live-broadcast Primetime Show starts at 7 p.m. There are also food trucks, a bar, a kids area, and a chance to drive a robot yourself.

Scopri l’Italia: Italian Cultural and Conversation Group

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: 1 Belden Avenue, 2nd Floor Conference Room, Norwalk, CT 06850, or via Zoom

Cost: Free

☔ 💻 🔁 ♿

The Norwalk Public Library hosts Scopri l’Italia, a weekly group for people who want to practice their Italian, learn about Italian heritage, culture, and travel, and swap cooking tips and regional food ideas. Founded in 2022 by local enthusiasts, the group meets in person or on Zoom. Members take turns giving short presentations on Italian heritage, and the group sometimes holds book club and movie reviews. Some working knowledge of Italian is preferred. Registration is required, so email sbailey@norwalkpl.org to sign up.

Coding Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Location: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁 ♿

Coding Saturdays teaches kids how to code using Scratch, a free block-based programming language developed by MIT for creating interactive stories, games, and animations. The online session runs via Zoom, with login details emailed after registration. Students in grade 2 and above are welcome, and a parent or guardian is recommended to join younger children during the program.

Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Prerelease

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Battlegrounds Gaming, 326 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $32.91+

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a prerelease for the new Magic: The Gathering and Star Trek crossover. Players can explore the newest cards and play games with fellow Magic players and Star Trek fans, whether they’re longtime players or brand new. Registering in advance is encouraged to secure a spot.

Corey Lewin LIVE

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: Washington Prime, 141 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺

Connecticut-based singer-songwriter Corey Lewin performs at Washington Prime. Lewin, who left a political career in Washington, D.C. in 2013 to pursue music, blends heartfelt, introspective lyricism with folk, rock, and pop influences.

He’s released three EPs and numerous singles, had his music featured on network television more than a dozen times, and is now working on his debut album.

Special Olympics Fundraiser

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location:

Cost: Free

☔🍺

B.J. Ryan’s BANC House hosts a fundraiser for Norwalk’s Fireballs Basketball and Bowling Special Olympics teams. Guests can enjoy food, live music by Steve Keith, and raffles while supporting local Special Olympics athletes

Pokémon TCG League Play

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Pokémon TCG league, led by Professor Ed, with open, casual play for all skill levels. The league also has its own Discord community for players to connect between events.

Robotics for Teens

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Teen Room, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁 ♿

Robotics for Teens teaches students how to build and program physical robots using LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kits. The in-person class welcomes students in grades 6 through 12, with a parent or guardian recommended for those in grades 6 and 7. Registration is required.

The Heart’s Canvas: Mindful Painting and Meditation Workshop

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

♿☔

SoNo Branch Library hosts The Heart’s Canvas, a workshop that mixes guided meditation with painting. Led by Sara Miller, founder of Swirls & Sweeps, participants use simple prompts and light instruction to slow down, quiet the mind, and enjoy creating from the heart. Miller is an intuitive artist, certified meditation teacher, and yoga and Pilates instructor. No painting or meditation experience is needed. Registration is required, and the workshop is capped at 30 people.

Norwalk Vs Basketball Tournament

Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Norwalk Community Recreation Center, 98 S. Main Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

☔👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

The Norwalk Recreation Center hosts a teen co-ed basketball tournament in partnership with the Norwalk Police Department. Teams from Norwalk and nearby cities compete for the championship title. Pre-registration is required.

Core LIVE

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

Core brings the gritty sound of 1990s grunge to the 314 Beer Garden. The alternative rock cover band plays songs by bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains. Expect high energy and a night of ’90s rock nostalgia.

American Chamber Orchestra Season Opener

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Norwalk Concert Hall at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $10 to $30

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

The American Chamber Orchestra kicks off its season at the Norwalk Concert Hall. The program features Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance No. 2, Schumann’s Cello Concerto with cellist Gjorgj Kroqi, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. The event is open to all ages.

Chat Pile: Who Loves the Sun Tour

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: District Music Hall, 103 Main Street, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $44.17+

☔

District Music Hall hosts Chat Pile on its Who Loves the Sun Tour, with openers Soul Glo and Shallowater. The floor is general admission standing room only, and the balcony has reserved seating.

Always…Patsy Cline

Time: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Music Theatre of CT, 509 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $59 to $74

☔ 🔁

Music Theatre of Connecticut kicks off a run of Always…Patsy Cline, part of its 40th anniversary season. The musical play tells the true story of country star Patsy Cline’s friendship with a Houston fan named Louise Seger. It features 27 songs, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight,” plus some country humor and audience participation. The show runs through November 22.

Sunday: November 8, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Painting Patriots, Healing Wounds: The Art of Colonel John Trumbull Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850 Cost: $15 to $20 ☔ The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum hosts a talk on John Trumbull, often called the “Painter of the American Revolution.” Connecticut State Historian Emeritus Walter W. Woodward tells the story of Trumbull’s lifelong fight to earn respect for his art, especially from his father, Governor Jonathan Trumbull. The talk is richly illustrated and explores how Trumbull’s paintings shaped our picture of the nation’s founding. Light refreshments follow the presentation. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Cricut for Kids

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Children’s Activity Room, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿

The Norwalk Public Library hosts Cricut for Kids, a hands-on workshop for students in grades 4 to 8. Kids learn how to use the Design Space software to make their own Cricut designs, then use them to create things like cards, cups, and T-shirts. Space is limited.

Live Music with Marc Berger

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Full Auditorium, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿

The Norwalk Public Library hosts a live concert with Marc Berger, an American roots musician known for blending country folk, bluegrass, Americana, Cajun, and indie sounds. His career spans festivals, live shows, and critically acclaimed albums. Expect a mix of deep country folk songs with touches of bluegrass roots.

Trivia Sundays at Troupe 429

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔞 🔁 🍺

Troupe 429, Norwalk’s LGBTQ+ bar, hosts Trivia Sundays, with five rounds for prizes that you can play solo or with a team. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, 21+, and the bar stays open until 1 a.m.

Always…Patsy Cline

Time: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Music Theatre of CT, 509 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $59 to $74

☔ 🔁

Music Theatre of Connecticut kicks off a run of Always…Patsy Cline, part of its 40th anniversary season. The musical play tells the true story of country star Patsy Cline’s friendship with a Houston fan named Louise Seger. It features 27 songs, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight,” plus some country humor and audience participation. The show runs through November 22.