Friday: November 20, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Tunes and Tales Time: 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Location: 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850 Cost: Free 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿☔ Tunes and Tales invites children ages 5 and under to enjoy stories and songs that support emerging language skills. The program welcomes children who can sit quietly next to their grown-up, and a caregiver must be present. Space is limited. First Session Second Session Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Holiday Craft Fair at St. Ann Club

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: St. Ann Club, 16 Hendricks Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: Free

🍺 ☔

This annual indoor holiday market features more than 25 local vendors, so you can shop for handmade gifts in a cozy setting. There are raffle gift baskets, drink specials for sipping while you shop, and the cafe will be open.

NPL Video Game Club

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Online via YouTube (Norwalk Public Library’s channel)

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁☔♿

The Norwalk Public Library’s Video Game Club goes live on YouTube weekly, with in-house gamer Aldo playing a variety of video games while sharing fun facts and historical anecdotes and interacting with viewers. The family-friendly stream covers both classic and modern games, making it easy to tune in from home.

Open Doors Benefit Concert Feat. Funke Your Face & Dad Bod Band

Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: The Haven, 16 N Main St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $60+

🔞

Open Door Shelter hosts a night of live music with Funke Your Face and Dad Bod Band, all for a good cause. This is a benefit concert, so the money raised supports the shelter’s work. The event is for adults 21 and older, and the dress code is casual.

Riftbound Weekly

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851, USA

Cost: $10

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁☔♿

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a weekly Riftbound tournament, the new trading card game based on League of Legends. The event runs three rounds for $10, and only genuine, authentic cards are allowed — no proxies or counterfeits.

Glass Fusing Snow Globe Ornaments

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Pottery Factory, 104 Wall St, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $59

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

The Pottery Factory leads a hands-on glass fusing workshop where you make your own snow globe ornament. A creative specialist guides you through the supplies and glass tools, and you pick your own colors to add a personal touch. Your piece is then fired in the shop’s kilns, and you’ll be notified in about 7 to 10 days when it’s ready.

The Internet is Distract– OH LOOK A KITTEN!

Time: 6:30 p.m. (Cast A) and 8:00 p.m. (Cast B)

Location: Nathan Hale Middle School, 176 Strawberry Hill Ave, Norwalk, CT

Cost: $5+

🏫 ☔

The Nathan Hale Middle School Theatre Department presents a funny one-act play by Ian McWethy about how easy it is to get distracted online. Two talented casts perform the show, so you can catch either one.

Captain Obvious

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🔞 🍺

Captain Obvious, a band from Southern Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, plays the rock, pop, and R&B hits you love to dance to. Expect a high-energy night with the crowd on their feet.

Next Stop Comedy

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.)

Location: Spacecat Brewing Co. Taproom & Beer Garden, 57 Chestnut St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $27

🔞 🍺🔁

Next Stop Comedy brings touring comedians to Spacecat Brewing for a night of laughs in a small, local setting. The lineup features Ahmed Abdelrahman and Paul Ollinger, with Annabeth Mann as host. The show is for adults 21 and older.

Little Women

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $11+

🏫 ☔

Brien McMahon High School’s drama program presents “Little Women,” based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel and adapted for the stage by Kate Hamill. Student actors bring the story of the March sisters to the stage.

Magic Draft

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up)

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $25

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁☔♿

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a Friday Night Magic booster draft. The format runs three rounds of best-of-three matches, with a booster pack awarded per match win and a bonus pack for anyone who goes 3-0. Players should arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up.

Always…Patsy Cline

Time: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Music Theatre of Connecticut, 509 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $59+

☔

Music Theatre of Connecticut’s 40th Anniversary Season continues with this musical play by Ted Swindley, based on the true friendship between country star Patsy Cline and Houston fan Louise Seger. The show features 27 songs, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Walking After Midnight,” plus country humor and some audience participation. The run continues through November 22, and it’s recommended for ages 13 and up.

41 North LIVE

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Sails American Grill, 148 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: Free

🍺

41 North performs live at Sails American Grill in Rowayton. Stop in for a night of music, along with dinner and drinks from the menu.

HONEYSPOT

Time: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Brass & Bone, 136 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🔞 🍺

HONEYSPOT is a rock band from Fairfield, Connecticut, that puts a funk spin on familiar songs and mixes in catchy originals. Their sound blends soulful melodies with rock energy, and they put their own stamp on every song.

Saturday: November 21, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Scopri l’Italia: Italian Cultural & Conversation Group Time: 10 a.m. to noon Location: Norwalk Public Library, 2nd Floor Conference Room, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850, or via Zoom Cost: Free 💻 🔁☔♿ Scopri l’Italia is a weekly group for people who want to practice Italian and learn about Italian heritage, culture, travel, cooking, and regional food. Local enthusiasts started it in 2022. Members take turns giving PowerPoint presentations on Italian heritage, and the group sometimes holds book club and movie review sessions. Some working knowledge of Italian is preferred. Registration is required, so email sbailey@norwalkpl.org to sign up. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Holiday Window Painting

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: The SoNo Collection, 100 N Water St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Local students turn The SoNo Collection’s windows into a festive holiday display at this annual event. Visitors can also enjoy holiday activities, plus light bites and drinks from Jacob’s Pickles.

Thanksgiving Bake Sale and Christmas Craft Fair

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Community Advent Christian Church, 18 Van Zant St, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Community Advent Christian Church combines a Thanksgiving bake sale with a Christmas craft fair, so you can pick up homemade treats for your holiday table and one-of-a-kind handmade gifts in one stop. Proceeds go to the church and the local vendors.

Coding Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Location: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁☔♿

Coding Saturdays teaches kids how to code using Scratch, a free block-based programming language developed by MIT for creating interactive stories, games, and animations. The online session runs via Zoom, with login details emailed after registration. Students in grade 2 and above are welcome, and a parent or guardian is recommended to join younger children during the program.

Beginner’s Yoga with Krystal Harris

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Location: SoNo Community Room, SoNo Branch Library, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦☔

Description

Pokémon TCG League Play

Time: 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Battlegrounds Gaming, 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $30

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁☔♿

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a competitive Pokémon League Cup where trainers can earn Championship points. Swiss rounds are best-of-1 games. If 21 or more players sign up, the top 8 move on to a single-elimination, best-of-3 playoff. Deck lists are required, and players must bring their play IDs. Anyone without one can get a new ID at the event. First place earns 50 Challenge Points, second earns 40, and third and fourth earn 32 each. With 21 or more players, fifth through eighth earn 25 each.

MTG Modern Weekly

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855

Cost: $10 plus tax

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁☔♿

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Modern format Magic: The Gathering tournament, running three to four rounds depending on turnout. Players bring a 60-card deck with up to 15 cards in the sideboard, and matches are best-of-three. Prizes are awarded in store credit based on final record, with top payouts increasing when 10 or more players attend. The Magic Companion app is recommended but not required to register.

Holiday Crafts for Kids with JoAnn

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: SoNo Community Room, SoNo Branch Library, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦☔♿

Kids can get into the holiday spirit at a hands-on crafts session led by JoAnn at the SoNo Branch Library. Registration is available online.

Red Bandit Chess Tournament

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Norwalk Public Library, Full Auditorium, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $25+ (Norwalk residents get half off with promo code “RESIDENT”)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦☔♿

The Norwalk Public Library hosts an unrated chess tournament where every player gets four games. Round 1 starts at 1 p.m., the rest follow right after, and the event wraps up by 4 p.m. Each player gets 15 minutes per game with a 5-second delay per move. No US Chess Federation membership is needed. Registration is required.

The Internet is Distract– OH LOOK A KITTEN!

Time: 1:30 p.m. (Cast A) and 3 p.m. (Cast B)

Location: Nathan Hale Middle School, 176 Strawberry Hill Ave, Norwalk, CT

Cost: $5+

🏫 ☔

The Nathan Hale Middle School Theatre Department presents a funny one-act play by Ian McWethy about how easy it is to get distracted online. Two talented casts perform the show, so you can catch either one.

Paint & Petals: Vase Painting

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Diana Margarette Bouquets, 97 Wall St, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $30+

☔

The Paint Bar CT teams up with Diana Margarette Bouquets for an afternoon of painting your own 6-inch ceramic vase in colors and designs you love. The $30 ticket covers the vase and all painting supplies, and you take your finished vase home. It’s BYOB, so bring your own drinks and snacks. You can also add a custom mini bouquet to go with your vase, but flowers cost extra.

Robotics for Teens

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Teen Room, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁☔♿

Robotics for Teens teaches students how to build and program physical robots using LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kits. The in-person class welcomes students in grades 6 through 12, with a parent or guardian recommended for those in grades 6 and 7. Registration is required.

Little Women

Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Location: Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $11+

🏫 ☔

Brien McMahon High School’s drama program presents “Little Women,” based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel and adapted for the stage by Kate Hamill. Student actors bring the story of the March sisters to the stage. Catch the matinee or the evening show.

MTG Commander Weekly

Time: 3 p.m. until close

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $7 plus tax, includes a booster pack

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁☔♿

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Commander format Magic: The Gathering meetup, running Saturday afternoons from 3 p.m. until close. Entry includes a booster pack.

After Hours Tour and Wine Reception

Time: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $79.01

🔞 ☔

New York Adventure Club leads an after-hours visit to the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion, a 62-room National Historic Landmark that is more than 150 years old. A museum docent guides the tour through the first-floor rooms, the second floor, and some private areas. You’ll hear about the original owner, LeGrand Lockwood, the Mathews family, and the decades-long effort to save the mansion. The night ends with a private wine and cheese reception in one of the historic rooms. Guests must be 21 or older, and ID is checked at the door.

Holiday Sea Glass Tree

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Pottery Factory, 104 Wall St, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $59

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

The Pottery Factory hosts a hands-on Seascape Workshop where you make a holiday tree out of sea glass. A creative specialist guides you through the supplies and steps, and you add your own personal touch. You take your finished project home the same evening.

Deer Tick

Time: 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: District Music Hall, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT, 06850

Cost: $40+

🔞 ☔

Rhode Island indie rock band Deer Tick plays live in support of their ninth album, “Coin-O-Matic.” The album tells stories about Rhode Island’s hidden history, from working-class families to the mob that once ran parts of the state. It’s the first album the band has produced themselves. Floor tickets are general admission standing room only, and balcony seats are reserved.

Pimpinella

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🔞 🍺

Pimpinella is a party band that plays 70s classic rock, funk, disco, R&B, and soul hits. The band is Francesco Perrouna on bass and vocals, Frank DiCostanzo on guitar and vocals, Mike Ventimiglia on keys and vocals, and Carl Goding on drums and vocals.

Otis and the Hurricanes

Time: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Brass & Bone, 136 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🔞 🍺

Otis and the Hurricanes is a New England roots band known for a high-energy mix of New Orleans R&B, Louisiana rock and roll, swamp funk, blues, and Zydeco. Based mainly in Fairfield County, the band has been a staple of the Northeast music scene for more than 20 years. They’ve also won the Fairfield Weekly Grand Band Slam in the Blues/Blues Rock category several times.

Sunday: November 22, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Emily Victoria LIVE Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Location: Washington Prime, 141 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854 Cost: Free 🍺 Emily Victoria performs live at Washington Prime in SoNo. Stop in for an afternoon of music, with food and drinks from the menu. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Holiday Stained Glass Workshop

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The Pottery Factory, 104 Wall St, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $89

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

The Pottery Factory leads a hands-on stained glass workshop where a creative specialist teaches you how to apply copper foil, solder, and add optional patina color. No glass cutting is needed because you work with pre-cut glass. You leave with your finished holiday project, though patterns and colors may vary a little in shading and effect.

Girls Can Be Engineers

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Norwalk Public Library, Children’s Activity Room, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦☔♿

Author and civil engineer Jamila H. Lindo reads her book “Hannah’s Dream Tower” and then leads a hands-on session for elementary-aged kids with curious minds. Using Hannah’s Build Zone, a free interactive digital platform, kids design their own towers and test them against wind and storm challenges.

Trivia Sundays at Troupe 429

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔞 🔁 🍺☔

Troupe 429, Norwalk’s LGBTQ+ bar, hosts Trivia Sundays, with five rounds for prizes that you can play solo or with a team. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, 21+, and the bar stays open until 1 a.m.