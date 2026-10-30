Norwalk Lineup: Fun things to do the Weekend of Oct. 30

Friday: October 30, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Perspectives: America at 250 Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Center for Contemporary Printmaking, 299 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850 Cost: Free 🔞 ☔ 🔁 The Boston Printmakers mark 250 years since American independence with new prints by their members. The artists look at the country’s past, question its present, and imagine its future. Their work covers topics like revolutionary history, landscape and memory, migration and identity, and civic life. The prints range from relief and lithography to screen printing and digital work. The exhibition is on view Sept. 13 through Nov. 8, 2026. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

A Founder’s Feast: Highlights from the Andrew Stasik Archive

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Center for Contemporary Printmaking, 299 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

☔ 🔁

See works from the archive of Andrew Stasik, an American printmaker, teacher, and arts leader who helped found the Center for Contemporary Printmaking in 1995. The exhibition highlights shapes and themes that show up again and again in his work, like houses, flowers, and vessels. His art shifts between abstract and realistic as he explores color, shape, memory, and printmaking. The exhibition is on view Sept. 13 through Nov. 8, 2026.

Halloween Parade with Ms. Karen

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Main Children’s Department, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿ ☔

Put on your costume and trick-or-treat inside the Norwalk Public Library with Ms. Karen. This parade is open to all ages, so bring family and friends along for a spooky morning of fun.

“The Evolving Icon” at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Varies

☔ 🔁

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum and the Connecticut Society of Portrait Artists present “The Evolving Icon,” a group show of hand-made portraits. The works range from traditional and classical styles to modern, experimental, and conceptual pieces. Seventeen artists are featured, and the show was judged by portrait artist Laurel Stern Boeck. The exhibition runs through January 3, 2027, and viewing is included with a guided house tour.

Trick-or-treating at City Hall

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: City Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06856

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Kids are invited to wear their costumes, bring a candy bag, and go trick-or-treating inside Norwalk City Hall. It’s a fun, early start to Halloween weekend for families.

NPL Video Game Club

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Online via YouTube (Norwalk Public Library’s channel)

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁

The Norwalk Public Library’s Video Game Club goes live on YouTube weekly, with in-house gamer Aldo playing a variety of video games while sharing fun facts and historical anecdotes and interacting with viewers. The family-friendly stream covers both classic and modern games, making it easy to tune in from home.

Riftbound Nexus Night

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Battlegrounds Gaming, 326 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $10

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Play Riftbound, the new trading card game based on League of Legends, at Battlegrounds Gaming. The night features three rounds of play. Only genuine, authentic cards are allowed in decks, so no proxies or counterfeits.

Norwalk High School Presents: Macbeth

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Norwalk High School, 23 Calf Pasture Beach Rd, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students and NPS staff (tickets at the door)

🏫 ☔

The Norwalk High School Theatre Company performs Shakespeare’s Macbeth, a dramatic tale of ambition and power. Come support the talented student performers for a spooky show just in time for Halloween weekend.

Halloween Dance Party at St. Ann Club

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: St. Ann Club, 16 Hendricks Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $5 for members, $10 for everyone else

☔

Dance the night away at the St. Ann Club’s Halloween party with high-energy classic rock by Herman & Company. Costumes are encouraged, and there are prizes for the best ones. A cash bar is available, and guests can bring their own munchies.

Electric Fear Garden ft. DJ Erica LIVE

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

DJ Erica takes over the Fear Garden at 314 Beer Garden with house music, spooky beats, and a dance floor made for a wicked night. Dress in your creepiest costume, bring your crew, and dance with the dead.

FNM CHAOS Draft

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Battlegrounds Gaming, 362 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06855

Cost: $25

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a Friday Night Magic booster draft. The format runs three rounds of best-of-three matches, with a booster pack awarded per match win and a bonus pack for anyone who goes 3-0. Players should arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up.

Pimpinella, LIVE

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Sails American Grill, 148 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: Free

🍺

Pimpinella plays live at Sails American Grill in Rowayton on Friday night. Stop by for music, dinner, and drinks to kick off Halloween weekend.

The Remix Presents: Nightmare on Washington St.

Time: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Bambu Nightclub, 11 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $17.39+

☔🔞

Celebrate Halloween Eve at Bambu Nightclub with The Remix, a Connecticut party brand. DJs will spin dancehall, Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, and Latin music all night. Costumes are highly encouraged, and a best costume contest at midnight pays the winner $100 in cash. Limited VIP tables are available, and the code Remix gets 10% off tickets.

Varsity Football: Norwalk vs. Westhill

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Jack Casagrande Field, Norwalk, CT

Cost: $5+

🏅 🌳 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Cheer on the Norwalk varsity football team as it takes on Westhill High School under the Friday night lights at Jack Casagrande Field. Grab your school colors and come support the players on Halloween eve.

Saturday: October 31, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Coding Saturdays Time: 11 a.m. to noon Location: Online via Zoom Cost: Free 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁 Coding Saturdays teaches kids how to code using Scratch, a free block-based programming language developed by MIT for creating interactive stories, games, and animations. The online session runs via Zoom, with login details emailed after registration. Students in grade 2 and above are welcome, and a parent or guardian is recommended to join younger children during the program. Register Here Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

MTG Modern Weekly

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855

Cost: $10 plus tax

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Modern format Magic: The Gathering tournament, running three to four rounds depending on turnout. Players bring a 60-card deck with up to 15 cards in the sideboard, and matches are best-of-three. Prizes are awarded in store credit based on final record, with top payouts increasing when 10 or more players attend. The Magic Companion app is recommended but not required to register.

CookieRun Local

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Battlegrounds Gaming, 326 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $10

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

Battle it out in a CookieRun card game tournament at Battlegrounds Gaming. The event has three Swiss rounds, and players win a pack of the latest set booster for each match they win. Register in store before the event, and make sure your topdeck.gg account is activated. No proxy, fake, or counterfeit cards are allowed.

Robotics for Teens

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Teen Room, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Robotics for Teens teaches students how to build and program physical robots using LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kits. The in-person class welcomes students in grades 6 through 12, with a parent or guardian recommended for those in grades 6 and 7. Registration is required.

MTG Commander Weekly

Time: 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $7 plus tax, includes a booster pack

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Commander format Magic: The Gathering meetup, running Saturday afternoons from 3 p.m. until close. Entry includes a booster pack.

Nekrogoblikon

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: District Music Hall, 17 Marshall St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $49.84+

☔

Nekrogoblikon plays District Music Hall on Halloween night, with Aborted, Signs of the Swarm, and Party Cannon. It’s a heavy metal lineup in the middle of Halloween weekend. The floor is general admission, standing room only, and the balcony has reserved seating.

Graveyard Bash ft. Badboy

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

Celebrate Halloween night at 314 Beer Garden’s annual Graveyard Bash, with live music from Badboy from 7:30 to 10:45 p.m. A costume contest at 9:30 p.m. has $942 in cash up for grabs, with $314 each for the best solo, couple, and group costume. The beer garden has been turned into the “314 Fear Garden” since October 27, with spooky decor and surprises.

Speakeasy Burlesque Dinner at The Haven

Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. dinner

Location: The Haven, 14-16 North Main Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $85 per person

☔

Enjoy a vintage speakeasy burlesque dinner at The Haven with live performances at 7:30, 8:15, and 9:30 p.m. Dinner is a prix fixe menu. After the show, DJ Sage keeps the night going until 1 a.m. Dress to tempt in your best burlesque look, dapper gentleman’s attire, or a costume worthy of the spotlight, and compete for a cash prize for best costume.

Rooftop Halloween Mixer with Drag Entertainment

Time: 7:30 p.m.



Drag performance at 9:30 p.m. and DJ Level7 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Location: The Haven, 14-16 North Main Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $85 per person

Party on The Haven’s rooftop with light bites and pizza included. The drag show at 9:30 p.m. is hosted by Sapphire Bills, with special guests Harmony the Valkyrie and Jehloni. DJ Level7 keeps the dance floor going until 1 a.m. Costumes are encouraged, and there’s a cash prize for best costume. Tickets guarantee early rooftop entry.

Norwalk High School Presents: Macbeth

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Norwalk High School, 23 Calf Pasture Beach Rd, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students and NPS staff (tickets at the door)

🏫 ☔

The Norwalk High School Theatre Company performs Shakespeare’s Macbeth, a dramatic tale of ambition and power. Catch the final show of the run on Halloween night and cheer on the student performers.

Sunday: November 1, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday MtG Reality Fracture Store Championship Time: 12:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Location: Battlegrounds Gaming, 326 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851 Cost: $15 ☔ Compete in a Magic: The Gathering Store Championship for the Reality Fracture set at Battlegrounds Gaming. The event uses the Standard format and has no playoff. Prizes are promo cards, and extra store credit prizes will be decided based on how many people show up. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Matt McNulty LIVE

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: Washington Prime, 141 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺

Matt McNulty performs live at Washington Prime on Sunday afternoon. Stop by for music, food, and drinks to wrap up the weekend.

Community Sound Bath

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

☔

Slow down and reset before the busy week begins at this guided meditation and sound bath with Lisa Baker of Create Grow Flow. The session mixes gentle breathing with the sounds of crystal singing bowls, chimes, and other calming instruments to help quiet a busy mind. No experience is needed. Bring a mat or blanket, get comfortable, and let the sound do the rest. Space is limited, so registration is required. Arrive a few minutes early to settle in.

Trivia Sundays at Troupe 429

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔞 🔁 🍺

Troupe 429, Norwalk’s LGBTQ+ bar, hosts Trivia Sundays, with five rounds for prizes that you can play solo or with a team. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, 21+, and the bar stays open until 1 a.m.