Norwalk Lineup: Fun things to do the Weekend of Oct. 9

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Friday: October 9, 2026

Tunes and Tales Time: 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. & 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Location: 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850 Cost: Free 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿ Tunes and Tales invites children ages 5 and under to enjoy stories and songs that support emerging language skills. The program welcomes children who can sit quietly next to their grown-up, and a caregiver must be present. Space is limited. First Session Second Session Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

NPL Video Game Club

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Online via YouTube (Norwalk Public Library’s channel)

Cost: Free

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The Norwalk Public Library’s Video Game Club goes live on YouTube weekly, with in-house gamer Aldo playing a variety of video games while sharing fun facts and historical anecdotes and interacting with viewers. The family-friendly stream covers both classic and modern games, making it easy to tune in from home.

Riftbound Weekly

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851, USA

Cost: $10

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Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a weekly Riftbound tournament, the new trading card game based on League of Legends. The event runs three rounds for $10, and only genuine, authentic cards are allowed — no proxies or counterfeits.

Magic Draft

Time: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up)

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $25

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Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a Friday Night Magic booster draft. The format runs three rounds of best-of-three matches, with a booster pack awarded per match win and a bonus pack for anyone who goes 3-0. Players should arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up.

Perception: Two One-Act Plays

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Location: 390 Grumman Avenue, Norwalk, CT

Cost: $20

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Norwalk Performing Arts Lab presents two short comedies in one night: Aaron Sorkin’s “Hidden in this Picture” and Rich Orloff’s “The Whole Shebang.” Each play is a one-act, which means it tells a complete story in a single short show. The event is open to all ages, and casual dress is fine.

Beecher in Norwalk

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: 13 North Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $29

☔

Comedian Beecher headlines a night of stand-up at the Laurel Athletic Club. He has performed at comedy festivals in Boston, Brooklyn, Connecticut, and more. His work has also appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, MTV2, and SiriusXM radio, and he appears in the Netflix series “The Get Down.”

Captain Obvious, LIVE

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

Captain Obvious, a band from Southern Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, plays a high-energy mix of rock, pop, and R&B at the beer garden. Expect a night of dancing and singing along under the open sky.

DKP Band, LIVE

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: 148 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: Free

🍺

The DKP Band plays live at Sails American Grill in Rowayton. Stop by for a night of live music and a bite to eat.

Saturday: October 10, 2026

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Creative Writing with Jackie DeLise Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Location: SoNo Teen Room, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854 Cost: Free ☔ Jackie DeLise leads a gentle, calming writing workshop at the SoNo Branch Library. Using poetic and prayerful prompts, participants explore the meaning and power of words and take a quiet moment to reflect. No writing experience is needed, and journals and pens are provided. Register Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Robotics for Teens

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Teen Room, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

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Robotics for Teens teaches students how to build and program physical robots using LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kits. The in-person class welcomes students in grades 6 through 12, with a parent or guardian recommended for those in grades 6 and 7. Registration is required.

Coding Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Location: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁

Coding Saturdays teaches kids how to code using Scratch, a free block-based programming language developed by MIT for creating interactive stories, games, and animations. The online session runs via Zoom, with login details emailed after registration. Students in grade 2 and above are welcome, and a parent or guardian is recommended to join younger children during the program.

MTG Modern Weekly

Time: Noon p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855

Cost: $10 plus tax

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Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Modern format Magic: The Gathering tournament, running three to four rounds depending on turnout. Players bring a 60-card deck with up to 15 cards in the sideboard, and matches are best-of-three. Prizes are awarded in store credit based on final record, with top payouts increasing when 10 or more players attend. The Magic Companion app is recommended but not required to register.

Pokémon TCG League Play

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: Free

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Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Pokémon TCG league, led by Professor Ed, with open, casual play for all skill levels. The league also has its own Discord community for players to connect between events.

MTG Commander Weekly

Time: 3 p.m. until close

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $7 plus tax, includes a booster pack

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Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Commander format Magic: The Gathering meetup, running Saturday afternoons from 3 p.m. until close. Entry includes a booster pack.

Breathwork Workshop with Elizabeth Soto Beaz

Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

☔

The SoNo Branch Library hosts a breathwork workshop led by Elizabeth Soto Beaz. Breathwork uses slow, focused breathing to help people relax and calm their minds. Register ahead to hold a spot.

SoNo Screams Presents: Trick ‘r Treat

Time: 3:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

☔

The SoNo Branch Library’s SoNo Screams series brings a spooky Halloween treat to the Community Room. “Trick ‘r Treat” is a 2007 horror movie that weaves together several scary stories set on one Halloween night. Register ahead to save a seat.

sunn O)))

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: District Music Hall, 108 Water St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $49.32+

☔

Premier Concerts and Manic present sunn O))), a band known for extremely slow, loud, heavy music called drone metal. Stebmo and Bill Herzog join the show as support. The floor is standing room only, and the balcony has reserved seats. VIP upgrades are sold separately and need a regular ticket too.

Incidental Contact LIVE

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

Incidental Contact plays a mix of pop, rock, and dance songs at the beer garden, from ABBA to Zeppelin with some Rush in between. It’s a night made for singing along and dancing.

Sunday: October 11, 2026

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Mike Bram LIVE Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Location: 141 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854 Cost: Free 🍺 Mike Bram plays a live afternoon set at Washington Prime in South Norwalk. Stop in for music and a bite to eat during the lunch hour and into the afternoon. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Trivia Sundays at Troupe 429

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔞 🔁 🍺

Troupe 429, Norwalk’s LGBTQ+ bar, hosts Trivia Sundays, with five rounds for prizes that you can play solo or with a team. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, 21+, and the bar stays open until 1 a.m.

Billy G and Friends, LIVE

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

Billy Genuario, who led the busy Destiny Band from 1989 to 2000, brings his group Billy G and Friends to the beer garden. The band has four to nine players, including many original Destiny Band members, and plays music from the past 70 years. Expect an afternoon of dancing.