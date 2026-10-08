Norwalk may be getting on the busk

NORWALK, Conn. — Lunch with live music could be coming to some local parks next year.

Norwalk’s Culture and Arts Commission and the city’s Recreation and Parks Department are collaborating on a program to have musicians playing in places like parks by next summer, Arts and Culture Commission Chair Marc Alan said during a monthly meeting Tuesday.

The “busking” program — informal artistic performances in high-traffic public places — would be financed through a grant currently being pursued by Director of Recreation and Parks Robert Stowers, Alan said.

Artists are allowed to busk in the city, Alan said, but the new program would organize and pay musicians to perform publicly.

Alan said local officials hoped to model the local effort on the MTA Music program that schedules more than 150 musicians in thousands of performances in subway stations throughout New York City.

“It started with jazz, but we talked about booking different kinds of music, diverse music in city parks,” said Alan, an audio engineer by trade. “Hopefully we can start the program this coming summer, and we’ll figure out more what it looks like going forward.”

Commission member Janay Sylvester said she was excited to see what comes of the program, and suggested seeing if performances could be organized at the city’s train stations.

“It’s been pretty tough with all the construction they’re doing at all the different stations,” said Sylvester, who said she was commuter herself. “Maybe it would be cool if there was music or something to brighten people’s spirits.”

Commission member Steven Rust agreed.

“It is so dismal, and with that one TV going, it’s not great waiting there,” he said. “Having somebody playing (music) would be really great.”

Alan said he would look into whether the train station would be a viable spot.

Commission member Kevin Huffman suggested possibly broadening the program to identify local artists to play at Christmas parties thrown by companies based in the city during the coming holiday season.

Alan said he was also hoping on his personal time to start an orchestral music series in downtown Norwalk inspired by weekly classical summer performances in Central Park in New York City, featuring possible performances by the Norwalk Symphony, Norwalk Gamer Symphony Orchestra, and the Norwalk Youth Orchestra.

While Alan said he hopes to continue the Horace Silver Jazz Festival, which began this year, as an annual event named in honor of one of the city’s most famous musicians, “I think an orchestral festival would be really, really cool for Norwalk. So, I’ll keep you informed on that.”