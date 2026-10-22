NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Mentor Program was honored with a plaque at Norwalk City Hall on Oct. 8 for being the first school-based mentoring program in the United States.

The ceremony came as the program marks its 40th anniversary. Dr. Susan G. Weinberger started the program in 1986. It was first planned for Sept. 29 but was moved to Oct. 8.

Kim Karl and Mariah Merritt, together for 12 years through the Norwalk Mentor Program. (Credit: City of Norwalk)

Mayor Barbara Smyth, Weinberger, and program director Jasmine Prezzie attended the unveiling. Shanda Baskin, a Norwalk High School counselor and school liaison, also attended.

The program pairs adult volunteers with students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Norwalk Public Schools. School liaisons, who are usually social workers, refer students. Each pair meets once a week for one hour at school to play games, do activities, and talk.

As of January, the program had 410 active matches. It also had a waiting list, especially for male students.

Some matches last for years. Kim Karl and Mariah Merritt have been together for 12 years.

Mentors say the hour matters to them, too. Mitchell Reichgut, a mentor for more than 20 years and a member of the program’s advisory council, said, “Just being there makes a world of difference.”

Dr. Robin Gredinger, a mentor, school liaison and advisory council member, said the “unexpected gift” of mentoring is that the connection a mentor makes becomes “bigger than you.”

Weinberger said she has seen how a mentor can play a “powerful and critical role” in just one hour a week.

Mayor Barbara Smyth, Jasmine Prezzie, LMSW, and Shanda Baskin. (Credit: City of Norwalk)

The program will hold its 40th anniversary fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at HTMX Industries in Norwalk. Organizers said the money will help the program grow and strengthen its mentor and student bonds.

The program is run through the Human Services Council at One Park Street in Norwalk. People who want to become a mentor can contact Prezzie at jprezzie@hscct.org.