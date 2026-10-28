NORWALK, Conn. — Ryan Fazio, the Republican and Independent nominee for governor, will hold a Fairfield County town hall in Norwalk on Thursday.

The event is set for Oct. 29 at The Norwalk Inn, 99 East Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Fazio is 36, a state senator and a former commodities trader. He has represented the 36th District since he won a special election in 2021 to fill a seat left open by Democrat Alex Kasser. The district covers Greenwich, Stamford and New Canaan. He was re-elected in 2022 and 2024.