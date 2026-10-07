NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Police Commission held a special meeting over Zoom on Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

The commission heard reports on department activity from police officials and recognized the officers of the month.

Presented Reports

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh presented the commission with data from his executive report.

Walsh reported fewer workers’ compensation days used in the summer.

In addition, Norwalk Deputy Police Chiefs Terrence Blake and Melissa Lepore presented the commission with some data regarding police activity across multiple units.

For example, Lepore reported that the Community Services and Community Affairs unit received 1,338 calls of service and held seven community outreach events in August.

A graph comparing the number of cases of the Norwalk Detective Bureau activity in August 2025 and August 2026. Credit: Norwalk Police Commission

In August 2025, the Detective Bureau investigated 43 crimes, compared with 33 in August 2026.

Of the 14 types of investigations handled by the unit, two categories increased from August 2025 to August 2026: residential burglaries rose by 50% while investigations in the “other” category increased by 12.5%.

Data also showed that the number of Norwalk Special Victims Unit cases rose to 17 this August from 15 last August, while family violence cases decreased from 53 to 43.

“School’s not in session [in August] and school drives a lot of our case numbers both from some occasional incidents at the school but also unfortunately the children are victims of crimes oftentimes that comes out through the people that are trusted that they tell at the school,” Blake said.

A graph comparing Norwalk Special Victims Unit Activity in August 2025 and August 2026. Credit: Norwalk Police Commission

More data is available on the Police Department’s Transparency Dashboard and in this packet provided by the department.

In an interview following the commission’s meeting, Walsh reminded car owners to “lock their cars at night because some of the biggest crime issues that we are dealing with in the city of Norwalk are people leaving their cars unlocked and then people walking by, opening their cars and stealing things within and cars being stolen.”

“We are just asking for all Norwalk residents’ vigilance in locking your cars at night and taking the basic precautions of taking your keys inside with you, which would really help some of the crime issues that we do address,” Walsh added.

Officers of the Month

The Police Commission recognized Sgt. John Taranto, Francois Van Rensburg and Corey Auten as the officers of the month for August at the special meeting.



The officers were recognized for their “heroic actions on Aug. 5 when they responded to a train strike involving a pedestrian,” Walsh said.

The next meeting of the police commission is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 4:15 p.m. and will be held over Zoom.