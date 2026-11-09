Norwalk police look to ditch Flock for new ALPR vendor

NORWALK, Conn. — Eleven Flock automated license plate readers (ALPRs) placed throughout the city could soon be taken down — replaced by cameras from a different vendor.

The City Council’s Public Safety and General Government Committee voted unanimously Thursday to approve a five-year, $5.5 million contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. for the purchase of the ALPRs, Tasers, dashboard and body-worn cameras, a “real-time crime center,” virtual reality training, and drones to be deployed to 911 calls.

The contract will now be reviewed by the council’s Finance Committee. If approved, it would then be sent to the full City Council.

ALPR vendor switch

While license plate readers have been in use in Connecticut for more than a decade, ALPRs, which Norwalk police began using in 2023, have attracted scrutiny and criticism nationwide rooted in concerns over mass surveillance and government overreach.

Opposition to the use of ALPRs, particularly those manufactured by Flock, became a prominent topic in many municipalities in the state over the summer. The outcry prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to ask for installations of new cameras to be “paused” for 30 days to have policies governing their use reviewed. A month later, the state’s Police Officer Standards and Training Council submitted a list of recommendations to the governor that the legislature will likely take up when lawmakers return to the capitol.

The recommendations include limiting the retention of data collected by license plate readers and other sources to seven days, further tightening the 21-day limit set in a law that went into effect Oct. 1. They also call for greater oversight on access to the data, including two-step logins, tracking of usage and periodic audits, as well as standards for how many cameras are deployed and the rationales for their locations.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh told the public safety committee that the new Axon cameras will be put in the same location as the current Flock cameras, at “strategic perimeter positions to monitor entry and egress roadways” for stolen cars, wanted and endangered individuals.

The Axon cameras wouldn’t have any “built-in federal access” which would let groups like Immigration and Customs Enforcement have access to the data, the chief said. Axon would forward any “lawful requests” to local cops.

“The originating agency retains full control over who can access its data,” Walsh said, noting the cameras capture “license plates, not identities,” and don’t use facial recognition or “biometric matching.”

“This is not an expansion of our system,” the chief said, calling the current ALPRs in Norwalk a “model” that have been proven useful in locating stolen cars, wanted individuals, and domestic violence suspects.

“I do believe we have a good system,” Walsh said. “It is a monitored system. It’s an audited system, and it is an effective system.”

City Council President Josh Goldstein called it “incredibly important” that the new vendor offer more data protection and that the city move away from a “potential national network.”

City Council member Jalin Sead said the system’s strengths were clear but asked the chief how to allay concerns people have about state surveillance.

“I see definitely all the benefits,” Sead said. “But some people might look at this and feel like this is just us becoming like a police state.”

Walsh said the department has striven to build “community capital” in recent years to build transparency and trust “so we could come to the City Council with proposals like this to provide higher service.” The department this summer unveiled a public “Flock transparency portal” with details about its ALPR policy and summary information about data usage and sharing.

At the same time, the chief said, “I could see people’s perception and perspective in regards to when they see things like this.”

“I do believe that capital that we built and that trust that we’ve built with Norwalk residents could hopefully calm some of those fears that this is not what that system is designed for,” he said. “It is designed for public safety. The city of residents’ public safety and the visitors.”

Other new equipment, VR training

The five-year Axon contract will also see the company replace the body-worn and dash cameras it supplies to the department, as well as upgrade the Tasers currently used by patrol cops with a new model the chief said has been shown to reduce deadly use-of-force incidents.

In addition, the department would deploy a “drone as a first responder” program that would see the unmanned aerial vehicles sent to the locations of 911 calls to give first responders eyes on the scene before they arrive. Similar systems have recently been adopted by police in Stamford and Fairfield, Walsh said.

Goldstein noted the drones would only be sent out in response to actual calls for service.

“I just want to make sure that I think we make it clear to people that the drones are not just out and about all the time,” he said. “They aren’t just whizzing above people’s heads all the time, and the idea here is that it’s for a targeted and specific purpose each time.”

The video feeds could be relayed live through a new “real-time crime center” to be provided as part of the contract that would also display 911 calls, feeds of body-worn and dash cams, GPS locations of emergency responders and gunshot detectors “into one interface, so analysts do not have to jump across dozens of separate systems,” Walsh said.

Other new equipment in the contract would include virtual reality technology allowing officers to train by using a headset and handheld virtual reality weapons.

The virtual reality training would offer myriad benefits, such as minimizing logistical costs to setting up traditional training scenarios in a physical space while also being able to practice higher risk encounters like active shooters or volatile traffic stops “in a completely controlled digital space without physical danger to trainees, actors, or the public.”

The system would help improve officers’ skills in crisis management and de-escalation and help foster empathy with repeatable scenarios in which instructors can adjust suspect behaviors and record officers’ movements, reaction times and biometric data “to deliver immediate, data-driven debriefs and video critiques.”

“This would be a game-changer,” Walsh said. “It is an incredible tool.”

Goldstein said he had seen a demonstration of the technology “and it is really extraordinary.”

“This is an impressive tool that is clearly going to help people,” he said.

While the cost of the contract over its five-year span is roughly $1.1 million more than the department is currently paying, according to a document summarizing the purchases, better-trained officers could result in fewer costly injuries, citizen complaints, uses of force, and lawsuits.

Jared Schmitt, the city’s chief financial officer, agreed.

“A lot of the technology in here, the VR, the drones, the Tasers, I see those as cost avoidance for us in the future,” he said while summarizing the contract’s benefits. “There’s a good-sized dollar amount on here, but I think in the end it’s going to be really, really good and effective and efficient for the city.”