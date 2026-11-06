NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Library will host its 10th Annual Norwalk Author Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the main library, 1 Belden Ave.

The event brings together local authors and readers for discussions, readings, and book signings. Visitors can discover new books, meet local writers and learn about the writing and publishing process. Books will be for sale.

Author panels will cover poetry writing techniques, historical fiction and nonfiction, and the effect of artificial intelligence on the book industry. Other discussions will focus on young readers, LGBTQIA+ representation, identity and belonging in literature, and advice for writers hoping to be published.

Attendees can join group sessions such as Writer Sneak Peeks, where writers present their work to a live audience and get feedback. Children’s authors will read to young readers and families. Local authors will also give readings and answer questions about their work.

Connecticut Book Festivals, an author-run organization that provides venues for book signing events across the state, is involved in the event. Registration is available here.