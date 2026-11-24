NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk rechecked all of its absentee ballots Monday after the state found a problem with how some votes were sorted by the voting equipment.

The recanvass began at 9 a.m. and took around two and a half hours.

The state found a programming problem with equipment from ES&S, the company that makes the voting equipment. The problem affected how some absentee ballot votes were counted for Working Families and Independent parties cross-endorsed candidates.

City officials said the recanvass would not change the outcome of any race. The final count was 1,229 ballots plus 40 hand counts.