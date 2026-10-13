NORWALK, Conn. — “This week is about all of the produce grown in our state that is enjoyed by kids just like you,” Kelly Gruber, Wellness & Student Engagement Manager for Chartwells dining services, told students at Rowayton Elementary School on Thursday.

First- and second-graders at Rowayton Elementary gathered at lunchtime to celebrate CT Grown For CT Kids Week, an annual statewide initiative that highlights Connecticut agriculture and encourages students to eat locally grown foods.

The event gave students a chance to sample a flatbread made with locally sourced pears, goat cheese and arugula, topped with a maple balsamic glaze. Students also sampled locally grown apples and pears, while learning about the farms that supplied the ingredients.

The pears came from Bussa Orchards in South Glastonbury, while the apples were supplied by Blue Hills Orchard in Wallingford. The district will feature their apples and pears on its breakfast and lunch menus throughout the month of October.

Gruber told students that eating locally grown food supports farmers while allowing them to enjoy produce that spends less time traveling from the farm to the table.

“When it’s not traveling for a long time, from the time that it’s picked to the time that you’re eating it, it’s not losing nutrients, it’s not losing flavor,” Gruber said.

For Angela Valentin, Chartwells’ Resident District Manager, the event was also an opportunity to encourage students to step outside their comfort zones and try unfamiliar foods.

“Goat cheese flatbread isn’t something that you’re normally going to have on an everyday basis,” Valentin said. “I think it’s brave of the kids to try it.”

Norwalk’s farm-to-school efforts extend beyond the annual celebration. Interim Superintendent Sandra Faioes said the district has worked to connect students with fresh food and local agriculture for more than a decade.

Six Norwalk schools currently participate in a fresh fruit and vegetable program that brings locally grown produce to their cafeterias through grant funding. The district also incorporates gardening and nutritional education into school activities, with some schools growing produce that is later used in their kitchens.

Faioes said the annual event highlights the district’s ongoing commitment to providing fresh foods to students while supporting local farmers and the community at large.

Norwalk Mayor Barbara Smyth also attended the event on Thursday, Oct. 8, emphasizing the importance of teaching children about fresh, locally grown produce.

“I’m a mom, and I’ve always tried to get my own kids to eat local, fresh produce,” she said.

CT Grown for CT Kids Week takes place during the first week of October as part of National Farm to School Month. The initiative brings together schools, farmers and food service providers to promote local agriculture, healthy eating and access to nutritious school meals.