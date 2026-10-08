Norwalk Symphony opens season with Tchaikovsky concert

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra will open its 2026-27 season with a concert showcasing Tchaikovsky’s works, featuring violinist Sirena Huang on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave.

Connecticut-born Huang will perform Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with the orchestra, conducted by Maestro Jonathan Yates. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras including the New York Philharmonic and Cleveland Orchestra and made her Carnegie Hall recital debut in 2025.

Soprano Katherine Whyte will perform songs by American composer Nicolas Flagello before the orchestra closes the program with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, known as the “Pathétique.”

Tickets range from $25 to $60. Student tickets are $10.

More information and tickets are available at norwalksymphony.org or by calling 203-956-6771.