NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has at least $3 million to help pay for affordable housing, but the city has not decided who gets it. The rules now being written could help some builders and shut out others.

The Affordable Housing Account Committee talked about those rules for more than an hour Tuesday night during an online meeting. Members did not vote on the scoring system. They agreed it needs more work.

“I’d rather get it right than get it done fast,” said Steven Kleppin, Planning and Zoning Director.

Where the money comes from

The fund grows from the city’s workforce housing rules. Builders of new market-rate apartment buildings must set aside 10 percent of their units for workforce-housing units. Or they can pay a fee instead. Kleppin said many developers choose to pay.

Those big market-rate projects cannot get money from the fund, he said.

How big should each award be?

The draft rules would cap awards at $500,000 and $1 million, with the dividing line at 20 units. Kleppin said $3 million could disappear fast. At that pace, only a few projects would get help.

Guests who work in housing gave the committee different advice.

Aicha Woods, who teaches an affordable housing clinic at Yale, said small projects are harder to build, so each dollar may do more good there. Large projects cost less per unit, she said. She suggested giving more weight to the number of units and how low the rents would be.

Adam Bovilsky, Norwalk Housing Authority Executive Director, said $1 million could help close the gap on a 100-unit building. He said $500,000 might pay for only four units.

Lisa Endo of Sound Communities, the Housing Authority’s development arm, said big projects spread fixed costs across more homes. “Don’t forget the larger projects. We need your help too,” she said.

Michele Conderino of Open Doors said land prices push nonprofit builders toward smaller sites. She urged the city to fund a mix of project sizes. She also said family-size apartments are the hardest to get built, so bedroom counts matter, not just unit counts.

Rules that could leave people out

Money in the fund comes from the workforce housing program. Kleppin said those homes must stay affordable forever through a deed restriction, which is a legal promise attached to a property.

Conderino said that could box out the nonprofits the city wants to help. She said the state Department of Housing requires 40 years. Another guest said her group’s lawyers use 98 years, the longest they will write. Conderino said only workforce housing might qualify if the rule stays.

Kleppin said he cannot change that without advice from Corporation Counsel.

Small owners could also be left out. Committee member Valerie Jefferson asked if homeowners who want to add a unit could get help. She said some residents would build affordable homes with their own money. She said she worries that outside developers are being rewarded while “that middle is being neglected.”

Kleppin said the program allows for-sale homes, but he has never seen one. The buyer’s income would have to qualify at the time of sale. Woods said some deed restrictions let owners keep part of the equity they build.

Early costs are another worry. Bovilsky said a moderate project can spend up to $1 million on lawyers, architects and engineers before it breaks ground. Early money is the hardest to find, guests said. Kleppin said the law that created the fund may limit it to construction and rehab. That could rule out those early costs. Small builders may feel that most, Woods said.

Income rules could get in the way, too. The city’s rules use state median income. Most other housing programs use area median income. Conderino said that mismatch makes it hard to combine funding. Kleppin said staff will make a chart comparing the two.

What’s next

Committee members talked about paying awards in stages, such as after zoning approval or a building permit. That would let the fund keep earning interest. Endo said a conditional award could also work. The city would approve money once the builder shows its other funding is in place. Jefferson suggested a yearly application period.

Kleppin said the committee still must decide how much weight to give bedroom counts, project size and so-called missing middle housing. He said the scoring system will be revised. He was not sure the group could meet again before Christmas.