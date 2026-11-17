NORWALK, Conn. — City officials said during an informational meeting Monday that they’re doing more to step up enforcement of violations related to quality of life issues like blight, snow removal, and parking.

At the same time, they said it’s also important to show flexibility at times to ensure more compliance in the long run, and meet residents halfway when conditions warrant.

About 40 people showed up to City Council chambers for the event, which Mayor Barbara Smyth convened by noting that enforcement “has been an issue in the city for a very long time.”

While it may seem like the city is moving slowly, the mayor said work is ongoing and officials can only do so much within the law — though in some cases, as others noted later, ordinances and state regulations have been changed with a view to streamlining the process.

“It’s taken us months, really, to untangle and rebuild structures, and we’re continuing to work on improvements,” Smyth said, thanking city staff for their work. “Much of that work may not always be visible, like I said, to the public, but there’s really been a commitment across departments to improving enforcement, strengthening coordination, and finding better ways to address these concerns.”

Several officials from different departments gave brief presentations with overviews of enforcement approaches before the session reconvened in the room next door with residents given the opportunity to address staff one-on-one.

One consistent message was that the city is trying to do more enforcement without being unreasonable in its approach.

For example, Assistant Director of Parking Bryan Lutz said parking violations between July and October increased 71% over the previous year.

“However, our goal is not citation, it’s compliance,” he said, describing efforts to improve things like signage at Calf Pasture Beach to make wayfinding easier and direct residents and non-residents to where they are permitted to park.

Planning and Zoning Director Steve Kleppin said his department gets “a pretty large volume of complaints given a wide scope of things that can be under our jurisdiction,” prioritizing things like illegal apartments and rooming houses and contractor yards not complying with permits.

But he cautioned that zoning officers can only do so much within the law.

“We don’t have police powers,” Kleppin said. “I cannot enter somebody’s property without their permission.”

While circumstantial evidence like multiple satellite dishes on what purports to be a single-family home can indicate an occupancy violation and leave neighbors understandably frustrated, he said, “without proof, it’s hard for us to actually act on it because we have to take things sometimes to the courts, and the courts have a high bar for these kind of things.”

At the same time, he said refinements to the way the department tracks complaints and violations has resulted in improvements, and new paperwork has “given staff a little more latitude in terms of determining timelines for different types of violations” that has resulted in a “larger percentage of compliance right off the bat.”

Article continues after photo of a slide Kleppin displayed during his presentation.

Neighborhood Improvement Manager Stephen Brueski, who oversees blight enforcement, said his department deals with thorny issues that aren’t always easy to resolve.

“We take them one property at a time, one street at a time, one neighborhood at a time, but it takes time to get to them,” he said, echoing the compliance over citation approach. “My goal is not to impose fines on people. My goal is to get properties cleaned up whichever way possible.”

He said he works with organizations like community groups to help clean properties, though it can be frustrating to see the same conditions reappear in the same places over time.

Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said she hopes that snow removal will not be as big an issue as last year, when one storm dumped 18 inches on the city, but that in the event of a snow emergency, free parking at the Yankee Doodle and Maritime garages will help get vehicles off streets and limit the number police need to have towed.

“That really does make a big difference, to not have the cars on the streets that we plow,” she said.

Valadares said she also is cognizant of sidewalk snow removal issues that have contributed to school cancellations. While an ordinance calls on property owners to remove snow 24 hours after it stops falling, she said the city will give a grace period of a few hours if, for example, a storm stops at 1 a.m., so people have until around 8 a.m. the following day to have sidewalks cleared.

And she said the city will be starting a “Snow Angels” pilot program whereby residents 62 and older and those with disabilities can be connected with volunteers who can come to shovel their sidewalks. More information will be posted on the city’s website.

Police Chief James Walsh detailed a number of ways his department has stepped up enforcement efforts, such as establishing a dedicated traffic unit to target reckless driving and speeding that resulted in traffic stops and citations increasing from about 3,000 in 2022 to more than 13,000 in 2025.

Police Chief James Walsh speaks after an enforcement forum at City Hall Nov. 16, 2026. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

Police have also confiscated 75 e-bikes since July 1, he said, noting that while they can be ridden responsibly and safely, they are not toys.

Walsh also highlighted efforts cops have made in conjunction with the corporation counsel’s office to target smoke and vape shops selling cannabis illegally, with a potential ban on new shops citywide to be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola said that since he began working for the city 13 years ago, “we’re much better at enforcement than we were when I started, and it’s

literally like night and day. And we’re continuously trying to see where we can help improve the process.”

Residents with questions about specific issues can submit questions online to be answered directly.

The “open house” structure of the Q&A following the presentation made it difficult for those attending to raise concerns as a group, noted Lisa Brinton, the administrator of the “Save Norwalk’s Neighborhoods” Facebook group, leader of the local Independent Party and a frequent commenter on city matters, who called Monday’s event “performative.”

Still, she said, “I appreciate that they’re working on it. We need to continue to keep up the pressure.”

Smyth said she was happy with the turnout at the forum, which could be revisited in the future.

“We’ll look at the feedback, and we’ll look at where we need to continue working, where we need to continue growing, and then maybe we’ll do another one of these sessions specifically on enforcement and see how far we’ve come,” she said.

“Enforcement is such a big issue, and it’s a quality of life issue, and people really care, so they want to know that something’s being done,” the mayor said. “So I just felt that this was a really good way to let people know what we’ve been doing. Like I said, it’s not all obviously visible, but the staff has really taken it seriously.”