For the past decade, a handful of wealthy East Norwalk homeowners have enjoyed an extraordinary privilege: exclusive access to waterfront property they may not even own, without paying property taxes that reflect its value.

It’s time for Norwalk to put an end to it.

In 2015, Norwalk’s Common Council approved removing the name Seaside Place from a waterfront road at Fitch’s Point and transferring it to a service driveway behind the homes.

What happened next was extraordinary.

As Norwalk Current reported in 2016, the waterfront roadway was covered with grass. Gates and no-trespassing signs appeared. And the public lost access to sweeping harbor views and a Revolutionary War monument erected in 1899.

The Council approved a street-name change. Somehow, that became the practical equivalent of handing public waterfront access to private homeowners.

It gets worse.

Subsequent reporting raised serious questions about whether those homeowners actually owned the waterfront roadway.

A 2017 investigation involving more than 100 deeds and historical maps suggested that ownership remained unresolved. The investigation also reported that no property taxes had been assessed on the roadway in records dating back to 1929.

And the injustice doesn’t end there.

Norwalk has not reassessed these homeowners’ properties to reflect the exclusive waterfront access they now enjoy.

Think about that. The public lost a waterfront amenity. A handful of homeowners gained one. And their property assessments never reflected that benefit.

Meanwhile, every square inch of our property is assessed and taxed. Yet these homeowners enjoy exclusive access to some of the most valuable waterfront real estate in all of Fairfield County at an enormous discount, courtesy of the City of Norwalk.

This is cronyism at its worst: public resources converted into private privileges, with ordinary taxpayers left holding the bag.

Wealth and privilege shouldn’t provide a free pass. Taking what belongs to the public is theft, no matter how expensive your home is.



The Common Council made a grave mistake in 2015. Today’s City Council should correct it.

Restore public access. Remove the gates. Or reassess these properties to reflect their exclusive waterfront benefit—and pursue every single dollar of back taxes legally owed.

East Norwalk’s waterfront should not belong exclusively to those wealthy enough to fence it off.



We encourage our neighbors to hop the fence and enjoy the waterfront access that belongs to all of us. What’s fair is fair, right?

Brandon Buck and Florian Le Saux are East Norwalk residents.

Editor’s note: This piece is an opinion article. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the perspectives of the publication or its staff. Norwalk Current does not encourage anyone to enter private property.