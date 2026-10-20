Opinion: Look beyond the party label

As Election Day approaches, we hear a a lot about voting blue or voting red. Political loyalty has become such a defining part of our elections that I sometimes wonder whether we have lost sight of something important; the individual behind the party label.

I am proud to be a Republican. But I am also a mother, a nonprofit professional, a community volunteer and someone who has dedicated much of her life to helping others. None of those roles are defined by a political party.

Throughout my career, I have managed significant budgets, overseen educational programs, worked with families and served on boards of local organizations. I understand the importance of accountability, responsible decision making and listening to people with different perspectives.

Last year, I made the deeply personal decision to donate a kidney to my best friend. It was an experience that reinforced something I have always believed; when you have the ability to make a difference in someone’s life, you should.

Compassion doesn’t have a political affiliation. Neither does integrity, kindness or a commitment to serve others.

I recognize that political parties represent different philosophies and priorities and those differences matter. But I also believe that qualifications, experience, character and an individual’s record of service deserve consideration.

As a candidate for State Representative in Norwalk’s 137th District, I have spoken about the importance of fair education funding, affordability, responsible government spending and preserving a meaningful voice for our local community. These are issues that affect our neighbors regardless of how they are registered to vote.

I respect those who identify as Democrats, Republicans, Independents or unaffiliated voters. I don’t expect everyone to agree with me on every issue, nor do I believe disagreement should prevent us from respecting one another.

What concerns me is the growing tendency to judge people by their political affiliation before considering who they are, what they have accomplished or what they stand for.

We should be able to disagree about policy without questioning one another’s morality. We should be able to debate the direction of our state without diminishing the character of those who see things differently.

I believe public service is about something greater than party loyalty. It is about responsibility, accountability, compassion and a genuine commitment to the people we represent.

As voters consider their choices on November 3rd, I hope we can have more conversations about experience, qualifications, ideas and the kind of representation our community deserves.

Because behind every party label is an individual. And I believe that every individual deserves to be seen.

Tricia Ciccone is the Republican candidate for Connecticut’s 137th House District, representing Norwalk.

Editor’s note: This piece is an opinion article. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the perspectives of the publication or its staff.