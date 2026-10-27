I have never been shy about expressing my disagreements with decisions made by Norwalk’s Planning and Zoning Commission. When I believe our city can do better, I say so. But I also believe that when our leaders get something right, we should be just as vocal in recognizing it.

And this time, I believe they got it right.

With the approval of Manresa Wilds, the commission has helped move forward what I believe could become one of the most significant gifts to the people of Norwalk in the past century. This decision has the potential to leave a lasting legacy for generations to come, and I want to sincerely thank the commissioners for their work.

I also want to recognize Mayor Barbara Smyth for her leadership and support, along with the entire Manresa Wilds team, whose dedication and vision have brought this extraordinary project to such an important milestone.

Over the past several months, I’ve had the privilege of serving as a Manresa Wilds ambassador and speaking publicly in support of the project before Planning and Zoning.

Throughout those conversations, I’ve consistently raised an issue that I believe deserves more attention: In coastal Connecticut, access to the waterfront is too often a privilege rather than an opportunity available to everyone.

For many families, enjoying the beauty of our coastline isn’t as simple as walking out their front door. Access can be shaped by where you live, what you can afford, and whether you happen to own property near the water.

And that’s why I believe this project is so important.

I have said before that I believe some of the division surrounding Manresa Wilds came from a place of privilege. I stand by that observation. But what excites me now is that we have an opportunity to move beyond those divisions and create something that belongs to the entire community.

A waterfront that has long been inaccessible to many can now become a place where everyone is welcome.

Think about what that means for a child growing up in a Norwalk neighborhood without easy access to the water. A place to explore nature, learn about the environment, and experience the beauty of the coastline without barriers related to income or background.

Think about families who will have a new place to gather, students who will have access to environmental education, and residents who will be able to enjoy a natural resource that should never be reserved for the privileged few.

For me, this has always been about much more than creating a park.

It’s about access, inclusion, and the belief that the beauty and resources of our city should be shared by all of us.

As the founder of Latinos Unidos Norwalk, a community of nearly 9,000 members, I’ve seen firsthand how much our residents want to participate in the life of our city. People want to feel welcomed, included, and connected to the opportunities around them.

And I believe Manresa Wilds has the potential to become a powerful example of what that can look like.

There is an exciting opportunity ahead for our schools, community organizations, businesses, and residents to help create a space that reflects the diversity of Norwalk. A place where inclusion isn’t simply something we talk about, but something families experience through access, participation, and a genuine sense of belonging.

I recognize that not everyone agreed on the path that brought us here. But now that the project is moving forward, my hope is that we can focus on the possibilities ahead and find ways to work together to make this vision a reality.

Years from now, I hope we will look back at this moment with gratitude for the people who recognized what this gift could mean for Norwalk.

And I hope that the Planning and Zoning Commission that approved Manresa Wilds will be remembered not simply for approving a development, but for helping open a remarkable part of our waterfront to generations of residents who might otherwise never have had the opportunity to experience it.

The greatest gift of Manresa Wilds isn’t simply the land itself. It’s the opportunity to make something that was once accessible to relatively few available to an entire community.

That is the Norwalk I believe in. And that is something worth celebrating.

Editor’s note: This piece is an opinion article. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the perspectives of the publication or its staff.