NORWALK, Conn. — Questions over how old a building should be to qualify as potentially historic, how many people should be notified of its possible wrecking, and how to levy fines for violations were discussed Tuesday by the City Council’s Ordinance Committee while weighing possible revisions to a “demolition delay” ordinance on the books since the mid-1980s.

The proposed changes to the current ordinance came at the request of the Historical Commission, whose members voted unanimously to recommend the update in May. The ordinance committee began reviewing the possible changes at a meeting last month.

Much of Tuesday’s discussion concerned how old properties would have to be to qualify as potentially historic. Currently, owners looking to demolish most buildings constructed over 50 years ago must deliver a demolition application to the commission, the director of Planning and Zoning and neighbors within 100 feet of the structure. Applicants must also post a sign noting the demolition.

If someone files an objection within 21 days claiming the building is architecturally or historically significant, the commission would hold a public hearing either on its own initiative or at the property owner’s request.

The process currently ends with the Norwalk Historical Commission determining whether the building is historically significant, but the revised ordinance would add another option: hiring a reviewer to conduct an independent architectural and historical analysis. Another proposed change would expand the “notification radius” from 100 to 300 feet.

How old is historic?

Historical Commission Chairman Rich Stein noted that the 50-year number was a state standard that had been adopted by neighboring communities including Stamford and Westport, but stressed that not every property that old would automatically be given consideration as historic.

“We are a objection-driven, a citizen-driven commission. When there is an objection, we have an opportunity to review it,” he said, noting that in the past seven years there have only been 10 objections.

Even so, City Council President Josh Goldstein suggested increasing the number to 75 years, noting the 50-year lookback currently goes back to the mid-1970s.



“I don’t really see a reason, or at least a compelling enough reason, to not bump that out a little more,” he said.

Goldstein also wondered whether other revisions, such as expanding the radius of neighboring property owners of impending demolition and requiring publication of notice online, instead of only in a newspaper, could be written too broadly or have unintended consequences.

Could this be a NIMBY cudgel?

He worried that if the revised ordinance was passed there could be “a potential for it to be used to sort of slow down, frankly, development and modernization of certain kinds of properties over time.”

Committee member Colin Hosten echoed the sentiment later in the meeting, worrying about “a real possibility that some folks who may be against any kind of development might bog a project down in an avalanche of objections,” especially as arguments concerning overdevelopment and denser multi-family projects intensify.

Stein said that in a prior job while working as an intergovernmental and community affairs coordinator for the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, he had seen thousands of such bad faith objections.

“Those things are fairly easy to weed out and to understand and read right through,” he said, and while impossible to eradicate such objections completely, “if that also means that you are sharing, spreading, and helping to educate and show the rest of the community what Norwalk has to offer in terms of its architecture and historic culture, then I would take that any day.”

Will this prevent another Willow Street?

Goldstein also said the process for levying and collecting fines connected to violations should be better defined, referencing the demolition of a Willow Street house dating to 1677 in 2022 to make way for a new, bigger home. The property, bought in 2021 for $310,000 by developers who said they didn’t know of the home’s historic value, was sold in 2024 for $1.3 million after the city levied $16,446 in fines and fees.

“My feeling is if you demolish a house without the proper permitting, the fee should be enormous because we really want to deter that conduct as much as possible,” he said.

Stein agreed with the sentiment and said the issue could be revisited.

“The commission agrees entirely that there should be far stricter penalties for the sort of more egregious violations,” he said.

Assistant Corporation Counsel Brian Candela said the city’s law department could research the subject of maximum fines, as well as how to issue and collect them, in addition to a handful of other issues related to the ordinance.

He also noted the 21-day deadline to file objections would preclude attempts at delaying a project indefinitely by slow-walking objections over the course of multiple months.

If no objections were filed, the building department could review the demolition application and issue a permit. If an objection were filed, a delay of up to 180 days would begin, and the Historic Commission would have to determine within 120 days whether the property might qualify as a significant building.

“Significant building” is defined in the ordinance using several criteria, among them being architecturally important, at least 50 years old and based on whether it is listed or eligible for the State or National Register of Historic Places, “documented associations with one or more historic persons or events, or with broad architectural, cultural, political, economic, or social history.”

Committee members thanked the Historic Commission for bringing the revisions forward and indicated some form of the suggested updates would be passed on to the full council.

“There’s a lot of good work that the commission’s done here, and we are appreciative of your other commissioners’ efforts,” Goldstein said. “I think there have been some issues raised, and we’re just going to work through them, and that’s just part of the process.”

In an e-mail after the meeting Stein said he was grateful for the Ordinance Committee’s attention to the matter.

“This is an important initiative that enhances accessibility and transparency to Norwalk’s rich architectural and historic fabric while strengthening the commission’s review procedures and enforcement tools to deter illegal and tragic demolitions like 21 Willow St.,” he said. “The commission looks forward to a positive determination by the Ordinance Committee and subsequent full council vote soon.”