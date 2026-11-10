Parents question Wilson Avenue roundabout plan in Rowayton

NORWALK, Conn. — City staff showed an early concept plan Monday that would add sidewalks, even out the road, and replace a traffic light with a roundabout on Wilson Avenue in Rowayton.

Norwalk’s Transportation, Mobility and Parking team held the open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Rowayton Elementary School, 1 Roton Ave. Residents could review maps and 3D drawings and talk one-on-one with project team members.

The plan covers Wilson Avenue from Rowayton Avenue (Route 136) to Bluff Avenue. Currently, it includes uniform lanes, more sidewalks, and crosswalks. The intersection where Wilson Avenue meets Roton Avenue would become a roundabout.

Concept Plan for Wilson Ave. Roundabout. (Photo by Ashley RK Smith)

Several parents and neighbors expressed that they were worried about children crossing without a traffic light or a crossing guard. Others said school drop-off and pickup already slow traffic, and a roundabout could make it worse. Some asked whether school buses and tractor-trailers could fit.

Benjamin Yeung, Norwalk Senior Traffic Engineer, said the proposed roundabout would replace an aging, standalone traffic signal and use its layout—including splitter islands and curved approaches—to encourage drivers to slow down. He said its single-lane crossings would let pedestrians cross one lane at a time, with a median refuge between lanes, rather than cross the existing stretch described at the meeting as about 100 feet long. The team presented the design as a potential improvement to pedestrian and driver safety, traffic flow, and long-term maintenance.