Parents can download free pictures of their children in this Lightroom album: https://adobe.ly/3W8swFq

NORWALK, Conn. — Music, dancing, and student stories filled the Brien McMahon High School auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 22, for Norwalk Public Schools’ fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The free event ran from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 300 Highland Ave. This year’s theme was “Unidos Somos Más,” which means “united, we are more.” The host led the crowd in a call-and-response, and the audience happily joined in.

Students from across the district took the stage. The Brien McMahon Honors Ensemble opened the night, followed by a middle school orchestra playing “Havana.” A middle school choir closed the show to loud applause.

Three elementary schools shared video performances during the night. Students from Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy, Naramake Elementary School, and Rowayton Elementary School recorded their own acts for the festival.

Students also shared the story of Ellen Ochoa, who was born in Los Angeles in 1958. In 1993, she became the first Hispanic woman to travel into space. She flew four missions and later led NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The students said her story shows that hard work and preparation can help people reach big goals.

After the show, families met community partners, looked at student artwork, and bought food from trucks parked outside.

Watch the performances