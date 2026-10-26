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Photos from the Editor: Halloween Night Fair

October 26, 2026
Ashley RK Smith

I spent Friday night at the night fair, and I haven’t stopped smiling since.

The music was loud, and the fog machine was rolling. Tiny witches, superheroes, and dinosaurs everywhere I looked.

Seeing all those kids having the time of their lives took me right back to my own childhood. Halloween was simple then: costumes, candy, and fun.

It turns out the magic hasn’t changed at all. Years from now, those kids will remember the fog, the music, and the night our whole city came out to play. Isn’t this what community is all about?

Happy Halloween,

Ashley RK Smith

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Comments

One response to “Photos from the Editor: Halloween Night Fair”

  1. Bryan Meek

    The city doesn’t have enough money to pay SAT exam proctors to administer tests on Saturdays as has been done historically, so our high schoolers had two weekdays off so the exam could be given during what used to be instructional time. But we have plenty of cash to blow on parties.

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