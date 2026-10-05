Photos from the Editor: The Norwalk International Cultural Exchange Festival

Some days you only get a sliver of a festival. Saturday was one of those days. My wife had to work, so we only had a little while at the 10th annual NICE Festival.

We followed our noses to the Ethiopian food truck and ordered beef tips with lentils and peas. It had been probably four or five years, and several hundred miles, since we last had Ethiopian cuisine. The first bite felt like running into an old friend.

I have always loved to learn, and I think that is why I love places like this. A festival is a classroom with no desks. You learn by listening to a rhythm you have never heard, watching a dance you cannot name yet, and tasting something that someone’s grandmother taught them to make. Every booth holds a story, and everyone is happy to share it.

People often call America a melting pot. Standing in that park, I think of it more like a big table. Everyone brings something, and everyone gets a seat. Norwalk is better when we gather around it together.

These are the photos I caught during my short visit. I hope they make you curious enough to come say hello to your neighbors next year.

Ashley RK Smith

I had no idea whose flag this was; I am very bad at geography. I get lost in malls.



Natalie took one look and guessed it came from the Pacific.



She was right! It’s the flag of Palau, a small island nation in the western Pacific Ocean.

Kandjanwou Rara filled the stage with drums and horns, playing Haitian traditional music and folklore.



In the crowd, a dancer in a bright embroidered blouse and a sparkling skirt raised her arms to the beat.



I don’t think she was part of the band, and I don’t think she knew the little girl beside her. It didn’t matter.



The girl copied her moves, pointing to the sky, and the two of them danced together like old friends.



Music doesn’t need a translator. It just needs someone brave enough to start moving.

Kandjanwou Rara played with so much energy that the whole park could feel it. Loud, layered sound is not always easy for me, so it really wasn’t my cup of tea. Even so, I loved watching them march in front of the crowd. These drummers moved together like they shared one heartbeat. You could sense the practice in their hands and the history in every rhythm. Music doesn’t have to be our favorite to appreciate. There is still skill to admire, feeling to be moved by, and a heritage worth honoring.

I can barely carry a glass of water across the kitchen without a spill, so watching Pájaro Campana Paraguay was humbling. The dancers glided across the stage in white dresses that swirled like waves, with clay pots resting on their heads. If I tried to move in all those layers, I’d trip on the skirt in two steps, and the pot would shatter before the first song even started.

Natalie and I watched this one with our eyes locked on the bottles. First, we were amazed they even got them up there. Then she began to spin, and her skirt swept the stage like a cloud. The stack never leaned. It never even shivered. After a minute, we started to wonder if the bottles were glued to her head. I still don’t know the secret, but I know it takes skill to make something that hard look that easy.

It never takes children long to make friends. All afternoon, kids danced in the grass, kicked soccer balls, and chased each other in circles. No introductions, no small talk. To them, the differences we notice so quickly were never really there. A shared giggle or a quick smile is enough.