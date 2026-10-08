NORWALK, Conn. — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved an overlay zoning district relaxing density and parking rules in the Wall Street area in an effort to strike a balance between revisions suggested by property owners and concerns about allowing too much change in the district without adequate oversight.

The proposal from the Wall Street Neighborhood Association asked for a pilot overlay district in which a density cap of 1 unit per 500 square feet for multi-family residential developments would be removed, as would off-street parking requirements, exempting developments of 60 units or fewer.

The neighborhood, dotted with historic properties, forms part of the city’s urban core and its arts and cultural district. The plan’s proponents told the commission during a public hearing last month that the overlay would help spur the kind of walkable, mixed-use developments for which the city is investing roughly $30 million in infrastructure improvements.

But the Parking Authority, Planning and Zoning Director Steve Kleppin and Transportation, Mobility and Parking Director Jim Travers opposed the overlay district as initially proposed. They worried it would permit too much change too soon and allow development to put too much strain on limited public parking in the area.

After the public hearing last month commission members suggested removing a provision that would stop the pilot when 300 residential units were developed after staff suggested it would be difficult to monitor and police. They also proposed lowering the 60-unit parking minimum exemption to 32 units and deleting a provision concerning affordable housing restrictions which would allow developers of 19 units or fewer to contribute to a housing fund rather than include deed-restricted units.

In a subsequent memo written by Kleppin, staff advised other revisions, such as a payment-in-lieu-of-parking program, new height restrictions on buildings on Wall Street and Isaacs Street, and a condition prohibiting colleges and universities from allowing students to “store vehicles on-site as part of their enrollment, unless off-street arrangements are made.”

Another change would prohibit a landowner from using the overlay regulations if they consolidated more than one property into a parcel more than a half-acre in size or at least 100 feet wide.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Kleppin said the proposals sought to strike a balance between “complete wholesale change” in the area and overly restrictive regulations.

“We understand that right now there is some capacity in the system, but we don’t think that will be there forever, and we don’t think it should solely be the city’s responsibility to have to pay for all that parking,” he said of the fee-in-lieu-of-parking proposal. “We understand some of these properties can’t physically locate parking on there, so we don’t want them to just kind of sit there idle in time because the zoning regulations have frozen them. So we want to build in the flexibility to add more density, improve the properties, and then help contribute to the parking capacity for the area over time.”

The proposed fee-in-lieu-of-parking was pegged at $15,000, roughly half the cost of producing a garage spot, estimated to be $30,000. The provision would be triggered for residential and mixed-use development more than 32 units on historic properties, with the option for a developer to provide either a fee or one space per unit over 32. For properties not listed as historic, the provision would be triggered at 16 units, the number under which residential developments are exempted from parking requirements under a change to state law passed earlier this year.

Commission member Harvey Jones suggested a lower dollar figure to help spur more development. Commission Chair Chapin Bryce agreed. Kleppin said he understood and that further study could get to a more precise number that the commission could revisit soon with more input, but that it couldn’t be changed at Wednesday’s meeting without public notice.

“I guess the the balance that or the inner struggle I’m having is wanting to make changes here that are that are meaningful and actually going to be adopted and leveraged and benefit the community without taking too big of a step that we then have to go back and strike out,” Bryce said, suggesting that a more incremental change would be better than none.

Kleppin said a new four-story height limit proposed by staff would be a fair compromise if existing density restrictions were removed as proposed by the neighborhood association.

“What strikes me as the iconic and great bones about Wall Street are those kind of three-and-a-half, four-story buildings there, and that feels like that’s the appropriate height and scale for that neighborhood,” he said. “While (six-story) Wall Street Place is a fine-looking building, I don’t think anybody is modeling that as what the rest of the neighborhood should look like.”

Jones advised removing the four-story limit after noting an Isaacs Street property owned by Jason Milligan, a major landowner in the area and the prime mover behind the overlay proposal, had approvals in place for a six-story building. Bryce suggested a four-story limit for buildings fronting Wall Street or River Street. Commission member Douglas Hempstead worried about the scale of such tall buildings and “canyoning” effects for road users.

“Be careful what you wish for sometimes,” he said.

While commissioners had at a meeting last month suggested excluding Mott Avenue from the overlay, they opted to include it and limit height to four stories there in addition to Wall and River streets after commission member Tammy Langalis worried the Norwalk United Methodist Church at the corner of West Avenue and Mott Avenue could be developed into a tall apartment building dwarfing the historic library across the street.

Milligan, who complained last week that the neighborhood association’s proposal had been “butchered” by the suggested staff changes, was somewhat happier after the commission’s further revisions Wednesday night.

“The version they approved should have some positive impact for the area,” he said in an email. “It will be more modest than desired, but they took steps in the right direction.”