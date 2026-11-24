Police Chief James Walsh called vape shops selling illegal cannabis “a public safety hazard” during an enforcement forum Nov. 16. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

NORWALK, Conn. — New vape shops opening in Norwalk could soon be a thing of the past.

A public hearing on a proposed zoning text amendment barring vape shops is scheduled for Dec. 2.

“Staff has prepared the following zoning regulation amendment(s) that will further define Tobacco/Vape Shop and prohibit such uses in the City of Norwalk,” an Oct. 27 letter from Principal Planner Bryan Baker to Mayor Barbara Smyth and Louis Schulman, the chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, reads. “Any existing permitted Tobacco/Vape Shops shall become legally nonconforming uses.”

The letter includes a new definition for “vape shop,” which is currently listed as: “Tobacco/Vape Shop: a business involved in the sale of tobacco products and/or electronic nicotine delivery system and vapor products (“E-Cigarettes”) as defined by the Connecticut General Statutes.”

The new definition deletes the word “Tobacco” and reads: “A business, business entity, and/or authorized owner that sells or is involved in the sales of electronic cigarette liquid(s), electronic nicotine delivery system(s), and/or vapor product(s) as defined in Connecticut General Statute 21a-415; and/or any business, business entity, and/or authorized owner that must obtain a dealer registration per Connecticut General Statute 21a-415, as amended.”

In Connecticut, Milford and Fairfield have adopted similar regulations recently.

Tobacco/vape shops are currently permitted only by a special use permit with limitations only in the city’s CD-3C “General urban corridor” zoning district, which stretches along Connecticut Avenue, Westport Avenue, and most of Main Street and Main Avenue.

Zoning regulations prohibit any vape shops from opening within a mile of a lot containing another one, and mandate “clear signage” prohibiting anyone 18 or younger from entering unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The shops are also barred from displaying vape products “within 10 feet of the facade glazing” of the establishments, which must also obtain a registration certificate from the state.

Police have targeted vape shops selling illegal cannabis and seized 120 pounds of prohibited pot in their past three operations alone since August, Chief James Walsh said during an enforcement forum at City Hall last week. Norwalk’s lawyers have also been researching ways to take the owners and landlords of shops selling cannabis illegally to court.

Walsh said last week that the city was “inundated” with smoke shops following the legalization of adult use cannabis statewide in 2021, “and the whole purpose of the smoke shop was to illegally sell cannabis and to undercut, shall I say, legalized cannabis. We have three legalized cannabis locations in the City of Norwalk, and we had close to 40 standalone retail shops that were selling vape products, THC, and a large amount of these retail stores engaged in illegal cannabis sales, to undercut sales based on supply and demand and price.”

Walsh said police have been collaborating with the corporation counsel’s office and the Planning and Zoning Department “to finally work on an ordinance to ban the future opening of standalone retail vape shops that sell illegal THC products, illegal kratom, illegal cannabis.”

“It’s not only dangerous to everybody,

it’s a public safety hazard to children.” Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh

“A lot of this stuff is labeled and marketed to be attractive like candy, and that is a very significant issue in the city of Norwalk,” Walsh said. “We’re addressing it; we’ve been very aggressive on it. And hopefully through attrition of some of our enforcement and new city ordinances that are being passed and worked on, in a few years, we’ll see a very large decline as this trend goes away.”

In a Nov. 18 email, Jenn McMurrer, the city’s communications director, declined to go into more detail about how the proposal came about.

“As the vape shop regulations go through the process, we are not at liberty to comment on it, but are planning to have a press conference at the end of the process where we can speak freely about the changes that will be implemented after approval,” she said.