PZC set to approve next phases of Manresa Island development

NORWALK, Conn. — The Planning and Zoning Commission is poised for a vote to approve the further development of Manresa Island at a meeting next week.

The specific parameters governing what that development could look like took up most of a meeting of commissioners Wednesday, which began with a discussion of the broad limits governing various future uses in an application for a special zoning district and eventual four-phase development of a variety of educational and recreational activities.

“Right now we get to set regulations that can help steer what we don’t want to see,” Commission Chair Chapin Bryce said, noting the park can propose subsequent revisions in the future for consideration.

The commission has already approved the first phase of the project, the “Northern Forest,” which is currently under construction and expected to open next year.

During a public hearing process that spanned several months, many residents living near the island raised concerns about potential traffic overwhelming a neighborhood not designed to handle it. They said construction vehicles are already clogging roads in the area and worried that the park, initially expected to attract more than a million visitors a year before further estimates revised that figure downward, opens.

Supporters, including some of the property’s neighbors, cited the unique opportunity presented by the efforts led by billionaire philanthropist Austin McChord and his wife Allison, who have already spent millions to begin cleaning up the property, contrasting it with other possible uses there such as more housing.

During a meeting last month where they were afforded rebuttal time, park officials as well as the McChords themselves emphasized how much the plans have been revised with the public’s concerns in mind, and how much of the island’s natural environment would be preserved and restored under their redevelopment plans while the decades of industrial contamination are remediated.

Wednesday’s deliberations began with the commission discussing limits on the number and size of events that could be held at the park. Most members seemed to agree on a limit of up to four events of up to 150 people per month, not including K-12 field trips.

A staff suggestion to limit any event attendance at 800 people drew more discussion.

Commission member Louis Schulman proposed lowering that figure.

“That is a lot of people, especially if it’s an event where people have to be there at a certain time and they leave at a certain time,” he said. “That can have quite an impact on the neighborhood, even if they’re using buses or other multi-passenger vehicles. I would prefer to start out with a lower number. Again, if they find that doesn’t work for them, let them come back with an alternative.”

Park officials have said they will limit public parking on the property to 200 spaces at any time, with an online reservation system managed by an app. Traffic impact studies would be a condition of the park applying for each of its three subsequent development phases.

Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission discuss the Manresa Wilds zone change application Oct. 14, 2026.

Bryce and other commissioners said they were hesitant to go too much lower, citing the mayor’s ball as an example of a possible function that could be brought back to the city.

“It bothers me that the City of Norwalk goes to Stamford to have that event,” commission member Tammy Langalis said, noting the local venue where it used to be held, the Continental Manor, is no more. “That is a one time a year event, but are there other big events that Norwalk would want to have? And 800 people is certainly a lot of people, but it all depends on how they get there, which that’s sort of the crux of it.”

Bryce proposed a compromise of keeping the cap at 800 people, with a limit of only four events per year of 500 or more people.

“I don’t want them to miss out on what might be one or two events in a year that are this size because we set the cap too low,” he said.

Commissioners then went on to discuss which possible uses would be permitted by future special permit applications, permitted by right, and permitted with limitations, while keeping in mind concerns about noise and traffic raised during the public hearing process.

During a discussion of possible events of more than 150 people that would require a special event permit from the city — say, if the NICE Festival were to be held there someday — commission member John Hubers suggested not being too constrictive.

“For all of these things they need a city permit and they’re going to have them come back to us for a special permit, can we not leave these as broad as possible now and put restrictions on them individually if they come up?” he said.

“If we leave this broad, we give them the flexibility in order to pose to us what they have in mind, and then through the special permit, we get to evaluate whether or not that’s a fitting use,” Bryce said.

Planning and Zoning Director Steve Kleppin said things will inevitably come up in the future that current commissioners and park planners themselves can’t foresee.

“There’s just a lot of unknowns on all ends right now,” he said.

After roughly two and a half hours of deliberations, Bryce said the commission staff would prepare a final draft of a resolution for approval with the modifications discussed Wednesday for a vote at their meeting next week.

“Thank you all, I appreciate the discussion this evening,” he said.

Following the Manresa discussion, the commission voted to elect new officers effective Nov. 1. Harvey Jones will serve as secretary. Bryce, who had previously announced he would step down as chair due to job responsibilities, will serve as vice chair, and Schulman, a former chair of the commission, will again take over as chair.

“I very much would have liked Chapin to continue to serve as chair,” Schulman said after the vote. “He’s done a wonderful job.”

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article attributed a quote to Ana Tabachneck. The quote was actually said by Tammy Langalis. The article has been corrected. We apologize for the error.