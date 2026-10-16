NORWALK, Conn. — The City Council’s Recreation and Parks Committee approved a nearly $250,000 contract for new light fixtures at Calf Pasture Beach and held a public hearing on new rules and regulations during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

The 41 LED fixtures, to be installed around walkways at the beach, will replace halogen lights. Fifty of the older style lamps were replaced two years ago with the newer LED lights, Superintendent of Parks and Public Property Ken Hughes told the committee. The new fixtures will replace the rest of the other fixtures and give the beach a uniform look.

The $237,636 contract drew comment during the public comment portion of the meeting from resident Diane Cece, who drew attention to its non-competitive nature.

“What is it about these lights that are so special?” she said.

With large purchases, the city is typically required to seek bids from multiple vendors. In cases such as Wednesday’s light fixture purchase, city staff are required to fill out a “noncompetitive procurement justification form.”

Hughes said the fixtures are same standard pole chosen years ago under a prior administration and are only available from one company, Spring City.

“We have no other option but to buy directly from the manufacturer, which is why this is a sole-source request,” he said.

Committee Chair Darlene Young said the no-bid nature of the purchase “was a concern and something that was discussed.”

Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers agreed, thanking Cece for noting the issue.

“It is our desire to see competitive bidding, so we do that with probably 99% of our acquisitions and we’ll be seeking to do that more,” he said. “It’s a good thing to bring up.”

The committee voted unanimously to approve the contract, which now heads to the full City Council for approval.

Cece said Thursday that the purchase illustrated why the city should have chosen a light fixture that would conform to competitive bidding requirements when it chose the design years ago under a former Recreation and Parks director, citing the issue as one of many pet peeves.

A frequent commenter at city meetings and a leader of the East Norwalk Neighborhood Association, Cece was also the sole public commenter during a public hearing the committee held on proposed new regulations governing the city’s parks and recreation areas.

Cece asked the committee to look into whether penalties for certain violations should be “a little more steep,” while also wondering how violators would be cited.

“I’m not really understanding in the regulations themselves how most of this gets enforced in terms of the city being able to monitor the park usage, so I had some concerns over that,” she said.

Stowers said police would have the ultimate enforcement powers, though the city does not have dedicated park rangers with the ability to write citations, there are park “ambassadors” who have a direct line to reach cops if needed.

Cece also asked if it’s possible to restrict those holding events at parks to only nonprofits. Stowers said that could raise possible constitutional issues, but said he would forward the query to the city’s attorneys.

In addition to approving several events to be held at parks in the coming months, the committee also voted to hold a public hearing before its meeting next month on room rental rates at the new community recreation center on South Main Street and the Gallagher Mansion.