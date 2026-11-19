NORWALK, Conn. — The City Council’s Recreation and Parks Committee met Wednesday with proposed rental rates for rooms at the new Community Recreation Center in South Norwalk and the historic Gallaher Mansion at Cranbury Park on its agenda.

A public hearing on the rental rates was convened prior to the committee’s monthly meeting, but no residents weighed in on the proposal.

Director of Recreation and Parks Robert Stowers reviewed the proposed rates for members of the committee, which he said officials arrived at after comparing rates for comparable spaces in the region.

The recreation center, on South Main Street, opened in July and is hosting events such as the Police Activities League’s “Norwalk vs.” basketball tournament Nov. 7. The gym and community rooms of various sizes will be open to rent, with city residents and nonprofits given discounted rates.

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The committee on Wednesday also voted to approve lease agreements with two neighboring churches to rent parking spaces for residents to use while visiting the recreation center: $13,000 per year for 27 spaces at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church next door, and $8,320 for 18 parking spaces at the Norwalk Seventh-Day Adventist Church across the street.

The Gallaher Mansion Nov. 18, 2026 (Photo by Ethan Fry)

The Gallaher Mansion, built in 1930 by industrialist and inventor Edward Beach Gallaher, has been undergoing a multimillion dollar renovation, and will be available as an event space, though a specific timeline wasn’t discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.

Peak season rentals for residents will run $4,900 for Fridays and Sundays and $5,300 under the rates discussed Wednesday, with non-residents paying $5,460 Fridays and Sundays and $5,860 for Saturdays.

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The committee on Wednesday also approved spending $33,520 on 20 new light fixtures for Oyster Shell Park to replace broken lights which are about 14 years old and for which replacement parts are no longer available.

Superintendent of Parks and Public Property Ken Hughes said the fixtures would be retrofitted on the existing light poles currently at the park, making them less expensive per unit than others the city recently ordered for Calf Pasture Beach from the same manufacturer.

In addition, the committee on Wednesday also approved a number of events planned for public parks and property, including two road races and two dog shows.

The Boston Buildup 10K, the first in a series of four progressively longer races designed to help runners prep for marathons, is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2027 at Brien McMahon High School, with a course through Rowayton. The SoNo Half Marathon and 5K, expected to attract about 1,600 runners, is scheduled for Oct. 3, 2027 at Veterans Park.

The Greenwich Kennel Club’s annual all breed dog show will draw about 600 to 700 dogs to the AKC-sanctioned event June 10-11 at Taylor Farm Park.

“We usually have quite a few of the top dogs in the country there,” organizer Nancy Nelson told the committee.

The event will also feature “Fast CAT” (Coursing Ability Test), which Nelson described as a 100-yard dash for dogs open to any animals regardless of breed or registration.

The Longshore Southport Kennel Club will host its own show at Taylor Farm Park the following two days, June 13-14.

In addition, the committee approved the use of Taylor Farm Park Dec. 20 by the Friends of Norwalk Dogs for a holiday social from 1 to 4 p.m.