Residents split on Norwalk’s proposed permit parking plan

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Parking Authority heard an update on its proposed Residential Parking Program Wednesday night, after the first public comment period closed Oct. 9; no changes or decisions were announced. The program would let residents petition for permit-only parking on their streets.

Nearly 40 residents sent written comments for Wednesday’s meeting. East Norwalk Neighborhood Association Leader Diane Cece said there seemed to be too few to gauge public opinion. She asked for more outreach, such as flyers in the most affected neighborhoods.

What residents wrote

Residents disagreed about the plan. Some said it asks too much of neighbors, because they would have to collect signatures on their own street. Others said the city should not be able to put permit parking on a street unless the people living there agree.

The East Norwalk Neighborhood Association said a resident request should not require neighbors to be “petition organizers, parking analysts and planners.” The group wrote that “public comment should be a conversation, not a collection box.”

Save Norwalk Neighborhoods said the city already knows which streets have problems. It also said that if a neighbor does not answer the door, that should not count against the street. “Nonresponse is not opposition,” the group wrote.

Other residents agreed. One wrote that “residents should not be required to organize their neighbors to get City action.” Another said petitions are “an invitation to pit neighbor against neighbor.”

An East Norwalk homeowner said landlords whose tenants own many cars will not sign. That “effectively empowers the same people causing the problem to veto a solution at the expense of everyone else.”

But letting the city take the lead worried some residents, who said neighbors might not get enough say.

Raymond Terrace residents sent several comments. The draft lists their street for “curb management / one-side review.” One resident asked if the city might implement residential parking even if residents don’t want the street to be a permit zone. Another wrote, “I would lobby against instituting a parking program on Raymond Terrace because it would greatly complicate matters when friends and family come to visit us.” A 27-year resident wrote, “Making residents pay for permits to park where we live and calling it protection is insulting.”

Other residents also said the plan was unnecessary. A Splitrock Road resident said the only answer was to “strongly advocate for the use of shuttles and buses.” A Lockwood Lane resident wrote, “Here we go again, city looking to charge residents by pretending to solve a non-existent problem. We don’t have a parking problem.”

Other writers wanted the program to move forward as is. A Cottage Street homeowner wrote that “there is literally nowhere for Cottage Street residents and their guests to park.”

What’s Next?

A public hearing on the first comment period is scheduled for Nov. 18, at the start of the board’s regular meeting. Staff said they would bring recommendations and any proposed revisions to the board after the hearing.