NORWALK, Conn. — A sidewalk about 5 feet wide. A wall on one side. Cars rushing by on the other. That is what residents faced Monday under Interstate 95 on West Avenue, and many called it the scariest part of a city walking tour.

The Wall Street Revitalization Tour began around 1 p.m. in the Wall Street District and followed the road toward South Norwalk. Jim Travers, the city’s director of transportation, mobility and parking, led it. Garrett Bellella, the assistant director, and Greg Paselli, a transportation planner, also helped. The Norwalk Redevelopment Agency is a partner.

The city won a federal Reconnecting Communities grant for places where highways cut neighborhoods apart. Travers said the goal is to link South Norwalk and Wall Street with streets that are easy to navigate.

Plans include new sidewalks, wider walkways, ramps for people with disabilities at every corner, lights designed for pedestrians, and about 120 new street trees. “Pedestrian first is really what we’re looking for,” Travers told the group.

Many people on the tour called the highway bridge the scariest stretch. One person said the sidewalk is far too small and nothing shields walkers from traffic. Paul Fox said drivers leaving the highway ramp are often still in “highway mode” and not watching for pedestrians. The posted speed limit is 30 mph, he said, but many drivers feel comfortable at 45. City Council member Darlene Young asked if a sign telling drivers to watch for people crossing might help. Fox said it will take more than a sign. He pointed to curb extensions, often called bump-outs, which change the road’s shape so drivers have to slow down. Travers agreed that speeds need to come down. He said trees and curb extensions can help because they make a road look narrower. Lighting is another problem. Travers said the lights under the bridge are tied to the highway’s sensor lights, so they come on only when the highway lights do. It is dark under the bridge even during the day, he said. A dark mural there makes it worse. He said he will keep pressing the state Department of Transportation to keep those lights on all day. People on the tour named several more problems. Drivers heading north get confused about which lanes go to I-95 and which go to Route 7, and some switch lanes at the last second. City staff said the state is using larger lane markings on the pavement, along with signs, so drivers have more than one clue.

Some crosswalk signals give too little time to cross, including near the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum and near the highway ramp. Fox also said the fence around the mansion makes it look closed to visitors.

Crosswalks can be far apart, so some people cross in the middle of the street at places such as Elm Street. Several people said they saw bicyclists riding on sidewalks. Fox asked for protected bike lanes. Travers said those would help riders but would not slow drivers on their own.

Handout maps from the tour marked past crashes involving people walking and biking, including two fatal-injury crashes, and the spots where 50 or more people cross during the weekday evening rush.

Not every stretch was stressful. People said parts of the route with trees, green strips and wider sidewalks felt calmer and quieter. Travers said trees soak up some traffic noise and add a buffer between walkers and cars. He said a park along the route felt like a break, until the walk led back toward the highway, where it got loud again.

Travers said what people shared will help guide the city’s plans. He asked residents to look at the corridor at night and to get out of their cars and walk part of it. A second walk is planned Tuesday on a different street.

Travers also said the project is a chance to tell the history of the neighborhoods the highways cut through. To link South Norwalk and Wall Street, he said, people need a reason to come, and “you have to feel something” when they get there.

He told residents that “nothing should be off the table.”