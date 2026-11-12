NORWALK, Conn. — The state’s fourth commemoration of World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims will be held in Norwalk Saturday at City Hall.

Organized by Watch For Me CT, a partnership between the state Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office and Connecticut Children’s Injury Prevention Center, the event, which will begin at 1 p.m., is part of a worldwide effort for communities to honor victims of road crashes.

Watch For Me CT Program Manager Amy Watkins spoke Tuesday during the Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission’s monthly meeting.

“This is an event that honors and remembers people who have been killed in traffic crashes in the state, whether they were bicycles, pedestrians, drivers, or other occupants,” she said.

The event will have three components: Remember, support, and act. The first will feature families of victims speaking about the impact of losing loved ones in crashes.

“It’s not just about numbers, it’s really about remembering those and working to stop those losses,” Watkins said.

Still, the numbers are sobering. Connecticut has recorded 198 traffic deaths as of Nov. 4, and 264 last year, according to data from the DOT. Of those, 32 were pedestrians and bicyclists.

After the testimonials, the event will feature nondenominational remarks from a faith leader about support for victims and their families.

The last portion of the event will be a call to action urging changes to make roads safer. Those expected to attend include Sen. Richard Blumenthal, DOT Deputy Commissioner Laoise King, Mayor Barbara Smyth, and Jim Travers, the city’s director of Transportation, Mobility and Parking, which is co-presenting the event with the Bike/Walk Commission.

“It’s sad, but it’s a great way to come together to remember folks and to call for change,” Watkins said.

The theme of this year’s event is “Safety Not Speed,” Watkins said in an email Tuesday, “focusing on the need to use more effective — but under-used — tools to discourage dangerously high speeds.”

“Reducing speeds by even modest amounts can significantly improve safety, especially for people who are more physically vulnerable, such as kids and seniors and people walking and biking,” she said.

Among the requests for legislative action are calls for state and federal governments to provide funding and technical assistance to help municipalities identify and improve their highest-risk intersections, and to fund a coordinated approach to e-bike and e-scooter safety.

In addition, the event will feature a call for Connecticut legislators to introduce a Stop Super Speeders bill in the 2027 session, requiring drivers with repeat or excessive speeding violations to use intelligent speed assistance technology that keeps them from exceeding the speed limit.

Bike/Walk Commissioner Becca Stoll noted City Hall has bike racks for anyone bicycling to the event, and the Norwalk Transit District’s bus Route 1 stops at the building.

School e-bike policy under review

Tuesday’s meeting also featured a brief update regarding a proposal before the Board of Education to ban e-bikes.

The school board was poised to vote on a blanket e-bike ban on all school properties at all times at a meeting in September but tabled the issue unanimously after public comments asking them to review the policy further.

Bike/Walk Commission Chair Emily Burnaman said the school board’s policy committee is expected to meet Nov. 18 to vote on a revised version of the proposal after further discussions. She said she hoped a pilot program could allow students, with agreement from parents, to use e-bikes to get to school, but said details like who would oversee and enforce the rules could be an issue.

“Where does that responsibility lie? It puts more on the teachers and staff. That’s not the goal, but the goal is also to allow people who responsibly use their e-bikes to be able to use them to get to school and back,” Burnaman said. ” I think there’s a strong meaning behind this policy. It makes a lot of sense. I want to still create those opportunities without a blanket ban on everything, so our goal is working with them. Definitely not creating more work.”