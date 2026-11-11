Schools aim to turn teens into informed citizens

NORWALK, Conn. — In 1789, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Wherever the people are well-informed, they can be trusted with their own government.” Now that the contentious midterm elections are behind us and the 2028 presidential election cycle begins, it’s fair to ask what Norwalk schools do to create “well-informed” citizens.

The answer is, quite a lot.

Norwalk High School students participate in a classroom discussion. (Photo by Roz MCCarthy)

According to Danielle Brown, Education Administrator of Humanities in Norwalk Public Schools, civics education begins as early as first grade. Throughout elementary school, children learn about local, state and national governments, and the principles of democracy. Eighth graders learn American history, including a study of the Constitution.

And in high school, civics is a graduation requirement. “It’s a state requirement that all students must pass a semester of Civics,” said Jessica Browner, who teaches the course in the Center for Global Studies. “If they fail the class, they must retake it and pass it.”

Her goals for the class echo Thomas Jefferson. “These kids are going to be voting in just a few years. I want them to understand how our government works and be informed voters,” she said.

But bringing the dry information about the three branches of government to life requires creativity. “I try to do a lot of activities and simulations,” she said.

For example, in one lesson she told her students that they were going to create a menu for the school cafeteria. The class was divided into three groups — one represented the students, the second represented the cafeteria staff who had a budget to follow, and the third represented judges who had to ensure that the lunches met nutritional standards. Each group was given the same list of foods, with points assigned by enjoyability, price, or nutritional value depending on the group, and then each group created a menu.

“The kids who represented the students came up with a menu with Starbucks and all these things that kids really wanted, and the kitchen staff would say, ‘Nope. Too expensive,’” said Browner. And then negotiations between the two groups began.

After they agreed on a menu, they sent it to the nutritional judges. “They might say, ‘Nope. Not nutritional enough,’” she said. More negotiations. Browner said it often took an hour to come up with a menu acceptable to all groups. Some classes never came to an agreement. “Kids love that activity, and they got very heated about it,” she said.

She then explained that the student group represented the legislative branch, the kitchen staff were the executive branch, and the nutritional judges were the judicial branch. After that simulation, kids had a clearer idea of what our three branches of government do.

At Norwalk High School, Jonathan Zajdel teaches Civics and Advanced Placement Government. Students can take AP Gov, as it’s called, to fulfill the civics requirement, but it’s taught at a college level. “My main goal is that they can engage and develop their own opinions about the political scene, but they also have a fundamental knowledge of our political system.”

Jonathan Zajdel, a Norwalk High School civics and Advanced Placement government teacher, speaks during a classroom discussion. (Photo by Roz McCarthy)

His students, he said, generally understand the three branches of government, but they are doing a deeper dive into Supreme Court cases and how the Bill of Rights applies to their lives.

Students must learn the material for the AP test that will enable them to receive college credit (85% of his students received passing grades last year), but he wants more from them. “They must carry this information with them in the long term. I want them to be curious, ask questions, and substantiate their own opinions with facts,” Zajdel said.

On Oct. 30, his class was discussing gerrymandering. They had already learned vocabulary associated with the concept, and they studied recent Supreme Court cases that ruled that racial gerrymandering was unconstitutional but political gerrymandering was acceptable. One girl asked, “If you are allowed to do this purposely to benefit your political party, is that even a democracy?”

“This doesn’t encourage voters to vote. If they are not representing what people want, many people will not want to vote anymore,” said another student.

A third girl said it concisely: “It’s like a trap. You’re trapped into whatever the opposing party wants. You feel like you are not contributing. Your opinion doesn’t matter.”

Browner’s class in the Center for Global Studies learned about gerrymandering that same week. She explained that Congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years after the census is taken. The issue, she said, is who redraws the maps, and then she showed examples where districts were drawn to favor one party over another.

To make the abstract concept more concrete, she gave the students two maps of Texas and two maps of Massachusetts. Each map had blue dots for areas that voted Democratic and red dots for areas with Republican majorities.

She said, “Now you are going to gerrymander these states.” Each district they created had to have 9 dots. Students had to draw lines in the first Texas map to result in 5 red districts and 2 blue districts. In the second Texas map, they had to create all red districts.

A student in Jessica Browner’s civics class at Norwalk High School’s Center for Global Studies draws district boundaries as part of a lesson on gerrymandering. (Photo by Roz McCarthy)

Same for Massachusetts. The first map had to have 6 blue districts and 0 red districts. The second Massachusetts map should have 3 red and 3 blue districts.

“Ready! Set! Gerrymander!” she said. The drawing began.

As they created districts with 9 dots in each, they had to identify the technique they used — packing (pushing minority groups into a few districts) or cracking (scattering them into majority districts).

In Texas, where the blue was in the minority, did they pack the blue dots into just two districts, or did they crack the blue districts into small pieces to dilute their power, resulting in all red districts? The same questions were asked about the Massachusetts — did they pack the red into three districts, or did they crack the red to dilute their power, resulting in zero red districts?

As Browner circulated the room, she joked, “Ooh. We have some budding politicians here. Some of you are great at gerrymandering.”

When the class discussed this afterward, they marveled at how easy it was to gerrymander. Browner summed it up, saying, “Voters are supposed to pick their representatives. As a result of gerrymandering, representatives pick their voters.”

Browner’s final exam for the class is a student-designed civic-action project. Students must research a topic important to them and then take some action to affect change.

Jessica Browner, a civics teacher at Norwalk High School’s Center for Global Studies, teaches students about “cracking,” a gerrymandering tactic that divides a concentrated group of voters across multiple electoral districts. (Photo by Roz McCarthy)

Recently, Connecticut passed a law saying that students could earn a Connecticut State Seal of Civics Education and Engagement on their diploma. Students can earn this through completing classes, assessments, and by participating in community service. Details will be developed by individual boards of education.

“This seal will give students something extra on their resume and transcript for college,” said State Senator Bob Duff. “In this age of misinformation and disinformation, having students wanting to say they are experts in civics is a win-win for the students and for democracy.”