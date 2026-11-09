NORWALK, Conn. — A big team of Scouts, city workers and local boaters spent Saturday, Oct. 24, cleaning up Grassy Island. They pulled out about 3,000 pounds of trash.

Jeff Mangels of the Harbor Management Commission shared the results in a thank-you letter to volunteers and partners. Dominik Dziejma, of Troop 222, led the cleanup as an Eagle Scout project.

G&C Marine hauled away three dumpster bags of debris weighing 1,500 pounds. They also took off a huge commercial tire that weighed another 1,500 pounds.

Volunteers also found many old “pop-top” soda and beer cans. Mangels said those pull-tab cans were phased out in the late 1970s and stopped being made by 1982. He said that means the island likely had not been deeply cleaned in nearly 50 years.

Gary and Charley Wetmore of G&C Marine also filled in an old, open cistern at Campsite 3. Mangels said the standing water was a breeding spot for mosquitoes. Filling it in gives campers more room to use. It should also make the area nicer for visitors next season.

“Seeing our young volunteers take such tangible pride in protecting our local environment was the greatest reward,” Mangels wrote.

(All photos by Jeff Mangels)