Search for new school superintendent kicks into high gear

Welcome to Chalk Talk on Norwalk Current.

Chalk Talk usually focuses on the beating heart of the Norwalk Public Schools — the programs, teachers, achievements, and innovations that may not generate blaring headlines, but that deserve to be documented and recognized.

NORWALK, Conn. — The current search for a new superintendent of schools is not a hidden gem; it’s a public process that affects all Norwalkers, even those without children in the schools. Hiring a superintendent is the most important thing that the elected Board of Education does.

“We want someone who is going to be very direct, clear, and open to the community. Someone who will work closely with the staff and the Board, and someone who will build a strong working relationship with the mayor and other leaders,” said Howard White, Chairman of the Norwalk Board of Education. “We don’t want to rush it because we want to get the best qualified candidate.”

A new superintendent should be hired by March, he said.

Phase 1 of the search will end at the October 20 meeting of the Board of Education. Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA), the firm that has been hired by the Board to conduct a national search, has been meeting with different groups to discover what kind of superintendent Norwalk wants.

They’ve met with Board members, central office administrators, school administrators, union officials, and groups of teachers, parents, students, clergy, and community members. A public session was held on September 22 when a dozen people offered ideas.

On October 20, HYA will report their findings to the Board. A profile of an ideal superintendent will be presented, and Phase 2, the actual search, begins.

HYA, a firm that has conducted more than 2,000 superintendent searches since 1987, will recruit candidates through online advertisements, superintendent associations, direct outreach, and word of mouth. HYA screens the applications and will present the eight most promising candidates to the Board of Education.

“The entire Board of Education will interview those candidates in person,” said White, and they will then narrow the field down to two or three finalists. A second round of interviews will be held with the Board, and a decision should be made by March.

Even if the candidates live in other parts of the country, White said he expects the candidates to understand Norwalk. “It’s easier than ever before to do research and learn about a place,” White said. “They have to have done their homework.”

“We are doing great things here,” he said. “Our test scores have increased year after year, and that speaks to the hard work of the staff. We are looking for someone to be open to a discussion of where we are as a district and to add to what we have, not just change it.”

He said the Board is looking for someone with experience who will forge a good working relationship with the community, unions, and political leaders.

“We need someone who understands how to run a school system, not just from the educational standpoint, but also from a financial standpoint,” he said. “We have to have someone who has the financial background to run a $240 million budget.”

And while the Board of Education is looking for a strong leader, White said that it is the Board that is responsible for making sure that the policies and procedures are being run properly. “We can’t back away from that responsibility. If we back away from that, we have a community in an uproar,” he said.

During the search for a new superintendent, the Board communicates its vision for the district and the proper role between the Board of Education and the superintendent. “Right now,” he said, “we have the upper hand.”

“The superintendent works for the Board, and it’s very important for those relationships to have clear understandings,” he said. “When you have that clear understanding and an open dialogue, it’s easier to work together.”

White sees a new leader inheriting a school system that is growing and strong. Test scores are improving, and there’s a wide array of programs that meet students’ needs. “We have all these programs and academies that help our students explore opportunities while in school,” he said, such as engineering, health careers, marine science, TV and podcasting, P-Tech, Global Studies, and the wide-ranging music and theater programs. “These open a window for our students. They give all students an opportunity to grow.”

The challenge is to continue to improve within difficult budget constraints. “Whoever comes in will have to make the right changes that will continue to see our school system grow,” White said. “When decisions are being made, the person will have to explain why. People may not agree, but they must understand where it’s coming from. Not communicating leads to problems and trouble.”

White stressed that the Board is committed to hiring the best candidate they can find. “After all,” he said, “we are not making this decision for ourselves; we’re making it for the district and the community.”